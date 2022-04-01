Top 10 fastest goals in International Football

There are some remarkable goals, long-range goals but let’s look at some of the fastest goals scored within seconds of kick-off

Football World has seen some of the best goals in international football. But some goals come even before the fans have settled in. Here’s a list of the top 10 fastest goals scored in International Football.

10. Neymar – 14 seconds: Brazil vs Honduras, 2016 Rio Olympics

Brazil was at the Olympics on their home soil and played Honduras in the competition’s quarterfinals. Neymar created history by scoring the fastest goal in the tournament’s history in just 14 seconds after kick-off. The Brazilian side won that game 6-0.

9. Yan Naing Oo- 13 seconds, India vs Myanmar, 2017 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Yan Niang O.O. has scored only one international goal in his 23 appearances for Myanmar, and the one he scored turned out to be a historical one. Myanmar faced India in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier in Goa. He scored the goal in just 13 seconds. However, India came back behind to secure a 2-2 draw.

Malaysia’s Nor Azam Abdul Aziz (C) fights for the ball with Myanmar’s Yan Naing Oo (R) during their men’s football match / AFP PHOTO / MOHD RASFAN (Photo credit should read MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

8. I.M. Vijayan (12 Seconds) India vs Bhutan, 1999 SAF Games

India’s legendary forward I.M. Vijayan scored one of the quickest ever goals creating history for team India in just 12 seconds from kick-off. He scored the goal against Bhutan, and India won the game 3-0.

Former Indian Captain I.M Vijayan scored one of the fastest goals (India Today)

It remains the fastest goal by an Indian player in international football history.

7. Alex Morgan (12 seconds), USA vs Costa Rica, 2016 Olympics Qualifiers

Two-time World Champion Alex Morgan scored the fastest goal in the country’s footballing history. The USA clashed with Costa Rica at the Olympics Qualifier as Alex scored the opening goal in just 12 seconds. The USA went on to win the game 5-0

6. Diego Souza (12 Seconds) Australia vs Brazil 2017 International Friendly

This match happened at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia’s coach named an inexperienced XI against Brazil, which resulted in another fast scoring game. Diego Souza took 12 seconds to put his name on the score sheet. Brazil won the game 4-0.

5. Hakan Sukur (10.8 seconds) South Korea vs Turkey, 2002 World Cup.

Korea began the proceedings against Turkey at the 2002 FIFA World Cup as striker Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in World Cup history.

Even though South Korea had a dream run to the semi-final of that World Cup, that first game was won by Turkey 3-2.

4. Paul Onuachu (9 seconds) Nigeria vs Egypt, 2019 International Friendly

Until that match, Nigeria couldn’t beat Egypt for 29 years, but it took only 9 seconds for FC Midtjylland striker Paul Onuachu to end that drought. His goal was enough to beat Egypt 1-0.

Paul Onuachu scored one of the fastest goals ever (BBC)

3. Davide Gualtieri (8.3 seconds) England vs San Marino, 1993 World Cup Qualifiers

England needed to beat San Marino by seven goals to qualify for the 1994 FIFA World Cup. However, Davide Gualtieri of San Marino took just 8.33 seconds to end England’s hopes which cost the Three Lions dearly as the Netherlands qualified for the World Cup in the USA.

2. Christian Benteke (8.1 seconds) Belgium vs Gibraltar, 2016 World Cup Qualifiers

Belgium striker Christian Benteke broke Davide Gualtieri’s record for the fastest goal in World Cup qualifying. He took just 8.1 seconds to net the ball in the opposition’s net. Benteke scored a hat-trick as Belgium won the match 6-0.

1. Lukas Podolski (6 Seconds), Germany vs Ecuador, 2013 International Friendly.

The record for the fastest international goal still belongs to German striker Lukas Podolski who scored in just 6 seconds from kick-off against Ecuador on May 29, 2013. Podolski scored another goal in the second half to make Germany go past Ecuador 4-2.