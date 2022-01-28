Top 10 Fastest Football Players in the World 2022

Football in 2022 consists of some of the fastest players in the world. Teams no longer build up slowly to a goal as they always have that one player who can outpace the opposition defenders. Moreover, counter-attacks are an avid tactic used by a lot of clubs in recent years due to the availability of some incredibly fast players in Europe and in the world.

Thus, today, let us take a look at some of the fastest football players in the World (2022).

10) Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman is one of the fastest players in the Bundesliga

Quite possibly one of the fastest players in football in 2022, Kingsley Coman has gone from strength to strength in the last couple of years, courtesy of which the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich signed. The Frenchman’s lean body type makes it very easy for him to go past players while he is also known to outrun most defenders in the Bundesliga. Still only 25, Coman could move up this list in the future.

Team- Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Position- Left winger

Top speed- 34,83 ​​km/h

9) Mohamed Salah:

Salah has been one of the top scorers for Liverpool since he joined the club in 2017.

One of the fastest players in the Premier League in 2022, Mo Salah has been a pivotal part of Liverpool since he arrived in 2017. He showed his lightning pace in the first season itself as he clocked 32 goals in the English league. Since then, the Egyptian has shown his speed by outpacing most defenders in Europe.

Team- Liverpool (Premier League)

Position- Right winger

Top speed- 35 km/h

8) Leroy Sane:

Leroy Sane has shown his blistering speed in England as well as Germany.

One of the fastest players in world football since his Schalke days, Sane was a sight to watch in the Premier League with his blistering runs for Manchester City. One of the very few left-footed players to play on the left-wing, Sane has u[graded his pace after joining Bayern Munich. A clever runner, Sane will now try to make many more lightning runs in the Bundesliga this season.

Team- Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Position- Left winger

Top speed- 36.51 km/h

7) Adama Traore:

Adama Traore has been one of the fastest players in the Premier League for a while now.

An absolute behemoth in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ frontline in 2021, Traore has often been known to brisk players like they were not even there. The Spaniard uses his strength to his best ability and goes through players comfortably. His ability to accelerate within seconds has helped his club use him as a vital outlet in the wing-back role while new manager Bruno Lage is utilizing his talent on the wings now.

Team- Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Position- Left-winger

Top speed- 35.5 km/h

6) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a valuable asset for Arsenal for several years now. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Quite possibly the most agile player in Premier League’s history, Aubameyang has shown over the years that he can outrun most defenders in Europe. His slick movement and ability to manoeuvre in tight spaces have earned him a lot of plaudits over the years. Aubameyang has lost his position in the Arsenal starting lineup due to disciplinary reasons. But he still remains one of the most feared centre-forwards currently in England.

Team- Arsenal (Premier League)

Position- Centre-forward

Top speed- 35.5 km/h

5) Kyle Walker:

Kyle Walker is quite possibly the fastest full-back in the Premier League.

One of the fastest full-backs in world football in 2022, Kyle Walker is known for his marauding runs beyond the winger. Walker first showed his burst of pace at Tottenham and has not dropped his level since his transfer to Manchester City in 2016. Even at 31, Walker can trackback in defence and stop attackers even without a head-start. The Englishman looks faster than ever this season and will be hoping to get higher up this list in the years to come.

Team- Manchester City (Premier League)

Position- Right-back

Top speed- 35.71 km/h

4) Kylian Mbappe:

Kylian Mbappe is one of the fastest players in European football

An absolute freak of nature at the age of 23, Kylian Mbappe is quite possibly the fastest Frenchman in the modern game. An absolute nuisance for defenders, Mbappe is well known for playing on the shoulders of defenders and beating the offside traps due to his blistering speed. Moreover, the youngster also has a lot of stamina and can clock high speeds during the dying embers of the game, making him a constant threat for defenders.

Team- Paris Saint Germain (Ligue 1)

Position- Centre-forward

Top Speed- 36 km/h

3) Erling Haaland:

Erling Haaland is one of the most fearless strikers currently in world football.

The blockbuster Norwegian has been an incredible asset for Borussia Dortmund since he arrived in 2020, and the 21-year-old has mesmerized the Signal Iduna Park faithful with his incredible speed. An absolute bully on the ball, Haaland outruns most defenders in the Bundesliga while he also has the strength to brush past them. One of the fastest players in a counter-attack, Haaland will be hoping to produce the same agility and pace in the coming years.

Team- Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

Position- Centre-forward

Top Speed- 36.04 km/h

2) Achraf Hakimi:

Achraf Hakimi makes one of the most deadly full-backs runs in world football

Quite possibly the fastest right-back in the world in 2022, Achraf Hakimi’s speed has only increased since he left Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund. The Moroccan’s ability to make swashbuckling runs in the full-back role has earned him moves to Inter Milan & PSG. However, the 23-year-old also uses his pace very intelligently as he has the ability to receive the ball during his pacy strides. A star for the future, Hakimi has the talent to top this list someday.

Team- Paris Saint Germain (Ligue 1)

Position- Right-back

Top speed- 36.48 km/h

1) Alphonso Davies:

Alphonso Davies is currently the fastest player in world football.

Top of the pile, Alphonso Davies has not dropped a beat since he helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League in 2020. The left-back has come into 2022 with the same pace, agility, and deadly runs that put fear in the heart of most defenders and has remained the fastest defender over the last couple of years. One of the very few full-backs in the game to excel in 1v1 situations, Davies has often shown his technical ability to move past people and then accelerate to avoid the opposition catching up to him. Still only 21, the Canadian will be hoping to maintain his position on the list for the next decade.

Team- Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Position- Left-back

Top speed- 36.51 km/h