Champions League is famous for bringing the best possible club football action, and here we learn about the top 10 champions league matches of all time.

10. Barcelona 2 -1 Arsenal | 2005-06 Final

Barcelona depended heavily on the renowned trio of Ronaldinho, Deco, and Samuel Eto’o until Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta took over. Their ultimate triumph as a group was a hard-fought win over one of Arsene Wenger’s best Arsenal teams.

Arsenal were powerful from front to back with players like Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, and Sol Campbell, but goalkeeper Jens Lehmann’s early red card threatened to ruin their entire game plan. Campbell scored the game’s first goal, and the Gunners held on until late in the second half.

Barca’s equaliser came from Eto’o, while the game-winner came from defender Juliano Belletti, who seemed an unexpected source. It was Barcelona’s second Champions League triumph and their first since 1992.

9. Manchester United 2 – 1 Bayern Munich | 1998-99 Final

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were done and dusted as the clock approached the allocated three minutes of injury time, trailing 1-0. When Teddy Sheringham scored a 91st-minute equaliser with goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel going up for a corner kick, United were playing out of desperation. With extra-time looming, United super-sub Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came on the end of another corner to give the Red Devils a dramatic win. Bayern has been completely demolished.

8. Chelsea 1 – 1 Bayern Munich (Chelsea 4-3 on penalties) | 2011-12 Final

Chelsea’s motley collection of diehards, led by interim manager Roberto Di Matteo, faced Bayern Munich in the final at Bayern’s own Allianz Arena as big underdogs after surprising Napoli and Barcelona in the knockout stages.

Bayern took the lead in the 83rd minute through Thomas Muller, but Drogba equalised in the 88th minute with a header off a Juan Mata corner. Drogba’s position as a favourite was cemented in extra time when his foul on Franck Ribery resulted in an Arjen Robben penalty kick. Petr Cech, on the other hand, saved the penalty.

The game went to a penalty shootout, with Drogba scoring Chelsea’s fifth goal to give the club its first Champions League title.

7. Ajax 2-3 Tottenham I 2019 Semi Final

An immensely talented, youthful Ajax side capitulated at the finish in the 2019 semifinal, attempting to channel a performance that mirrored their 1995 run. Lucas Moura’s hat-trick-clinching injury-time goal sent Tottenham into their first-ever Champions League final. Just don’t inquire about the outcome of that one.

6. Juventus 2-3 Manchester United I 1998-99 Semifinal, Second Leg)

Anyone who tries to paint Roy Keane as fraud should be arrested and thrown out of the game. Thanks to Keane’s outstanding effort, United came back from a 2-0 deficit after 11 minutes. He missed the final due to a booking, but United would not have made it without his goal and role in the Juve midfield, which prompted a spectacular comeback.

5. Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 Milan I 2003-04 Quarterfinal, Second Leg

Milan seemed to have a foot in the last four when they beat Deportivo 4-1 in the first leg in 2003. However, in classic ‘Super Depor’ style, the Spaniards defied all expectations in the return leg at home, thrashing Milan 4-0 and winning 5-4 on aggregate to snare a spot in the semifinal.

4. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona I 2018/19 Semifinal second leg

After a 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the Camp Nou, Barcelona were determined to go through. However, Liverpool made a sensational comeback at Anfield with the help of their diehard fans. Divock Origi, Liverpool’s enigmatic man for the most significant moments, scored early to see Jurgen Klopp’s side leading at the break, but two more goals were needed.

Substitute Georginio Wijnaldum scored the second and third goals before Origi converted a quick corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold to put the nail into Barcelona’s coffin.

3. Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United | 2010-11 Final

The great Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, said this was the best team he had ever faced. You’d have to agree if you saw the final.

Lionel Messi was at his dazzling best, putting up a show to remember. Still, United couldn’t match the midfield trio of Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, and Xavi’s precise passing, movement, and possession.

Wayne Rooney was also at the peak of his powers for Manchester United, scoring a great goal in the 34th minute, but Barca hammered England’s finest, leaving Ferguson perplexed.

2. Barcelona 6 – 1 PSG | 2016-17 Round of 16, Second Leg

Barcelona’s spectacular return from a 4-0 first-leg setback, the best in Champions League history and one of the greatest in all sports, will almost certainly never be replicated. PSG’s first-leg performance should have been legendary, but the Catalan club made history at the Camp Nou, with Neymar playing a pivotal role in the last seven minutes.

Barcelona still needed three goals as the clock approached the 88th minute, and Neymar delivered with a fantastic free-kick, a penalty, and an assist for Sergi Roberto’s game-winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

1. Liverpool 3 – 3 AC Milan (Liverpool 3-2 on penalties) I 2004-05 Final

That final in Istanbul remains the greatest Champions League match of all time. Milan led 3-0 at halftime, and the writing appeared on the wall. Liverpool emerged as European champions, rising from the ashes, thanks to three goals in six minutes and more missed penalties than I’ve eaten hot meals. Jerzy Dudek shone in the Reds’ goal when it came to spot-kicks.