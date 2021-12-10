Who is Tolami Benson? Learn all about the girlfriend of Bukayo Saka

Tolami Benson is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best young talents of the current time, Bukayo Saka.

Benson comes from England, and she is known for being the long time partner of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Tolami Benson Facts

Birth Place England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign NA Net Worth (2021) NA Salary (2021) NA Age 22 Date of Birth 1999 University NA Nationality British Spouse Bukayo Saka Children No Social Media Instagram,

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka Families

Tolami is almost the same age as Saka. However, there is nothing many details about her. Even her date of birth is not disclosed yet. According to her Instagram post, she would turn 23 years old this December.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 26: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary’s Stadium on January 26, 2021 in Southampton, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Frank Augstein – Pool/Getty Images)

Bukayo was born on 5th September 2001 in Ealing, England, to Nigerian parents. He always mentioned the importance of his father to his football career.

Tolami Benson boyfriend Bukayo Saka

Bukayo played youth football for a local club Greenford Celtic. His parents emigrated to London from Nigeria. He joined the Arsenal’s Hale End academy at the age of 7.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 26: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2020 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Andrew Boyers – Pool/Getty Images)

Saka made his senior debut for Arsenal in a Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava. He made his debut in the Premier League in a 4-1 win against Fulham, making him the first player born in the 21st century to play in Premier League.

Bukayo represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18, under-19. He was a part of the senior international team of England that went to the final of Euro 2020.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 05: Bukayo Saka of England celebrates after scoring their team’s fourth goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between England and Andorra at Wembley Stadium on September 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tolami and Bukayo Saka Kids

There is no such information regarding their having kids, but the couple is only dating in the meantime.

Tolami Profession, Career, Net Worth

Nothing has been disclosed as of now about Tolami. Whether it is her profession, career or net worth.

Tolami Benson is the rumoured girlfriend of Arsenal Winger Bukayo Saka (Instagram)

From her Instagram, we can say that she is pretty active on social media, with more than 3.5k followers.

FAQs about Tolami Benson

When did Tolami and Saka get married? They are not married What is Tolami doing now? She has not disclosed that information How old is Tolami? Tolami is 22 years old. What is the nationality of Tolami? Tolami Benson is British. What is Tolami’s net worth? Her net worth is still under review.

