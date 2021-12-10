Who is Tolami Benson? Learn all about the girlfriend of Bukayo Saka

Tolami Benson is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best young talents of the current time, Bukayo Saka.
Benson comes from England, and she is known for being the long time partner of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.
Tolami Benson Facts
|Birth Place
|England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|NA
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|22
|Date of Birth
|1999
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|British
|Spouse
|Bukayo Saka
|Children
|No
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka Families
Tolami is almost the same age as Saka. However, there is nothing many details about her. Even her date of birth is not disclosed yet. According to her Instagram post, she would turn 23 years old this December.
Bukayo was born on 5th September 2001 in Ealing, England, to Nigerian parents. He always mentioned the importance of his father to his football career.
Tolami Benson boyfriend Bukayo Saka
Bukayo played youth football for a local club Greenford Celtic. His parents emigrated to London from Nigeria. He joined the Arsenal’s Hale End academy at the age of 7.
Saka made his senior debut for Arsenal in a Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava. He made his debut in the Premier League in a 4-1 win against Fulham, making him the first player born in the 21st century to play in Premier League.
Bukayo represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18, under-19. He was a part of the senior international team of England that went to the final of Euro 2020.
Tolami and Bukayo Saka Kids
There is no such information regarding their having kids, but the couple is only dating in the meantime.
Tolami Profession, Career, Net Worth
Nothing has been disclosed as of now about Tolami. Whether it is her profession, career or net worth.
From her Instagram, we can say that she is pretty active on social media, with more than 3.5k followers.
FAQs about Tolami Benson
|When did Tolami and Saka get married?
|They are not married
|What is Tolami doing now?
|She has not disclosed that information
|How old is Tolami?
|Tolami is 22 years old.
|What is the nationality of Tolami?
|Tolami Benson is British.
|What is Tolami’s net worth?
|Her net worth is still under review.
