Tokyo Olympics 2020: Football Betting Prediction

What a terrific football summer we’ve had this year, and it looks like it’ll only get greater with the start of the summer Olympic football games. We’ve had to endure a year longer than expected for these, but although many of us will think of the event as the 2021 Olympics, they’re the 2020 Olympics.

Neymar led Brazil to an unprecedented gold medal in the men’s competition last time around, a satisfying payback for the team’s catastrophic 2014 World Cup campaign at home.

When you visit a casino with a sportsbook this year, have the following predictions in mind:

Who will be the winner of the 2020/2021 edition?

In the run-up to Tokyo 2020, Spain has emerged as the new European Champions. Spain is, without a doubt, the finest team to bet on this season. They won the 2019 UEFA Under-21 Championship in Italy, which is a huge accomplishment. By defeating Germany, the 2017 European Champions, Spain might be as well-equipped as Brazil.

Spain has already won a gold medal in Olympic football, having hosted the event in 1992. The odds for an outright victory in the 2020 Olympic football betting predictions are 6.50.

Nigeria is the favourite to win the CAF tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games

Nigeria is the defending CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations champion, making them the favoured to qualify for the 2020 Olympics. Nigeria is expected to be among the 16 teams, having previously qualified alongside Algeria and South Africa.

The CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Egypt, with eight teams competing for qualification spots to Tokyo 2020. Nigeria is ranked 51st in 1xBET’s odds. However, with the majority of Europe’s teams disqualified, the odds will change.

Mexico will qualify from CONCACAF for the 2020 Olympic football tournament, according to betting odds

The men’s Concacaf qualification tournament will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2020. Eight teams will fight for two berths at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Also, the finalists will compete in the Men’s Football Olympics in addition to being crowned champions.

Furthermore, except in 2000 and 2008, Mexico has qualified for the Olympics since 1992. They are also the 2012 Champions of the Men’s Football Olympics. Their U23 football squad has also won the Pan American Games two times. According to the 2020 Olympic football betting odds, Mexico has a 10.00 chance of winning.

Argentina has high aspirations of qualifying from South America for the 2020 Olympic football tournament

In the South American qualifying stages, Brazil is a strong contender. On the other hand, Argentina has a better chance of qualifying for Tokyo 2020 as one of the two. Brazil earned the right to host the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Argentina has won gold medals in the Olympics two years in a row, in 2004 and 2008. Brazil has the best chances for the Tokyo Olympics at 5.50, while Argentina has the best odds at 7.00, according to 1xBet’s odds.

Japan earned the right to host the tournament

Japan had become eligible for the Summer Olympics as the host country. Although Japan was given a free pass, it has no bearing on its capacity to win. Japan is favoured to win in their home country, according to online bookies in Japan.

Teams hosting an event, interestingly, have a natural edge over their rivals. With Japan placed at 21.00 in the outright victory category, we can expect a repeat of the hometown champions with some foresight.