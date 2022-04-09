Three Football Games To Watch On TV This Weekend

After an enthralling midweek packed with cracking European fixtures, Europe’s top-five leagues will reclaim the driving seat over the weekend.

Title and relegation battles across the five-best European divisions are heating up as we take a look at the three best games to watch out for this weekend.

Ahead of another exciting weekend, we have the details on the football on TV action available to us this weekend.

#3 Everton vs Manchester United

Frank Lampard thought his Everton side could win back-to-back league matches for the first time since September on Wednesday, yet Burnley came from a 2-1 half-time deficit to win 3-2 at Turf Moor.

A relegation threat has become imminent after the Toffees fell to another disappointing loss in midweek, their sixth defeat in seven Premier League fixtures.

With the 18th-placed Clarets now just a single point adrift, the underperforming Merseyside giants will be out to upset Champions League hopefuls Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick’s team held Leicester City to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last time out by virtue of the VAR’s decision to rule out James Maddison’s late winner.

The Red Devils currently trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points and will have a point to prove at Goodison Park, where they could win consecutive top-flight games for the first time since 2007.

#2 Levante vs Barcelona

Estadi Ciutat de Valencia is the venue as La Liga’s worst defence takes on the most in-form attack in European football to close out Sunday’s action in Spain’s top division.

Levante may have conceded a league-high 58 goals this La Liga season, yet they are feeling alive again after beating European-battling Villarreal 2-0 last time out.

Though it looked like they were condemned to relegation at the turn of 2022, Alessio Lisci’s men have whittled down the gap on safety to six points.

However, there is a feeling that Levante should be looking for much-needed points elsewhere, as Barcelona head into proceedings having won six league matches in a row.

Xavi’s high-flyers humiliated arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 in their most recent La Liga fixture away from home, which should inspire their bid to halt a run of successive top-flight H2Hs in Valencia without winning.

#1 Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sunday’s Premier League action will round off at the Etihad Stadium with a mouth-watering top-table six-pointer between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were seemingly off the title pace heading into the new calendar year, but a run of ten straight league triumphs has propelled them to a single point below the table-topping Cityzens.

The Reds have won their last four Premier League away matches by an aggregate score of 8-1 and they are in good shape to snap a run of five top-flight H2Hs at the Etihad without winning.

But Pep Guardiola is keen to land a fourth league title in his sixth season in charge, and his side’s run of nine wins from ten home Premier League outings shows he is on the right path.

Man City hit back twice to eke out a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the reverse fixture, and you could be forgiven for expecting another high-octane spectacle this weekend.