Those Arfield Moments For Being Positive About Rangers

Rangers may ultimately concede this season’s Premiership title to Celtic. The famous two-horse race at the summit of Scotland’s top flight is all too familiar. After slipping to a Scottish League Cup Final loss to the Hoops as well, it may be another season of playing second-fiddle to their great rivals.

But perhaps it does give the chance to look past the Old Firm clashes for the season. Rangers will end their campaign with a trip to Aberdeen. Thinking about that, allows a bit of indulgence in going back to December last year.

Rangers vs Aberdeen

There’s something massively enjoyable about Rangers running into the Dons. The first time the two clubs met was in 1905. Memories from the 70s, 80s and early 90s come back into mind, like the 1979 League Cup Final.

Rangers won it, but it was a time when Aberdeen had closed the gap on the Glasgow club. The following season in fact, under Alex Ferguson, the Dons won the Scottish Premier Division title.

There was the ill-tempered clash at Ibrox in 1985 with a flurry of reds cards and a pitch invasion, which pushed even memories of the on-pitch health concerns over John McMaster in 1980 into the background, which in turn was swept aside by the ‘blood and blunder’ meeting of 1988 with Neil Simpson’s infamous tackle on Ian Durrant.

Fierce Rivalry Remains

Things have calmed down, fortunately, but there is still a healthy, fierce rivalry between the two clubs. It leads to some cracking atmospheres and drama-laden affairs that whet the whistle of fans.

There are many ways to win a football match of course. But sometimes a stroll in the park, coasting to something like a 3-0 win, doesn’t provide the spectator with the greatest show. But late goal drama in a match, that’s a different story.

In December 2022, in only Michael Beale’s second game in charge, Rangers went to Pittodrie. Beale had won his first game 3-2 against Hibernian, having spurred his men on to victory from a 2-1 deficit.

With Rangers 2-1 down again, this time at Pittodrie, they once again had to dig themselves out of trouble. But as the game wore on, it looked more and more unlikely that they would. Aberdeen looked set to snap a 12-match winless streak against Rangers.

The Dons looked as if they were going to hold firm. But a goalkeeping error and then a defensive error saw Arfield pounce twice for a stunning turnaround out of nowhere. There are ways to win matches, and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, in a big rivalry match, is arguably the sweetest of them all.

Arfield-esque Moments

There are ways and means of finding value in football betting. Those high-drama games, those nail biters and dramatic Arfield-esque moments at Pittodrie are the ones that bring some of the biggest joys for punters. While the outcome of the season may not see Rangers collecting a league title, there’s still plenty of drama left if you look in the right places.