It’s been two years since Thomas Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea‘s manager. It was all going smoothly for the German after he had joined the club in January 2021. Leading the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory that same season, Tuchel’s impressive results resulted in him signing a three-year contract extension that would have kept him at Chelsea until 2024.

However, things took a dramatic turn despite Chelsea’s decent 2021-22 season, where they finished 3rd in the EPL, runners-up in the League Cup and FA Cup and quarter-finalists in the UCL. During that phase, Roman Abramovich stepped down as the owner of Chelsea in February 2022, leaving the club’s future in dire straits. American Todd Boehly took over the club in May 2022, and things never looked bright for Tuchel after that.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – MAY 29: Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea celebrates victory with his daughters following the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Just a couple of weeks into the 2022-23 season, Tuchel was sacked as manager of Chelsea following a UEFA Champions League group stage loss against Dinamo Zagreb on the 6th of September, 2022. Although Tuchel found himself a team in Bayern Munich after that, the Blues never really shone after his sacking. In fact, only two years later, in 2024 have they begun showing signs of promise.

Here is a look at the final starting XI Thomas Tuchel managed at Chelsea:

GK – Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s regular starts at the London Club waned as the years went by. Especially when Edouard Mendy was performing at the peak of his powers, Kepa never really got a chance to start. However, he did in this Champions League fixture. The shot-stopper is still a part of Chelsea, but is currently on loan to AFC Bournemouth. He previously had a loan stint with Real Madrid as well.

RWB – Reece James

Often touted as Chelsea’s next big thing in defense, Reece James is still at Chelsea. However, he very rarely starts for them – blame it on his extensive injuries which have sidelined him season-in-season-out.

CB – Kalidou Koulibaly

When Kalidou Koulibaly was signed by Chelsea, the Blues’ fans were over the moon. He was one of Tuchel’s final signings. However, the Senegalese never really got going at the club, leaving them the very next year to Al-Hilal, where he currently plays.

CB – Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is still at Chelsea, and has been getting starts for the club of late.

CB – Cesar Azpilicueta

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 24: Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on April 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The ever-reliable Cesar Azpilicueta left Chelsea after the 2022-23 season. After nearly 12 years with the club, Azplicueta bowed out as a club legend with well over 300 EPL appearances. He now plays for Atletico Madrid.

LWB – Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell is another injury-plagued star. Ever since signing from Leicester City back in 2022, Chilwell has been a regular starter for Chelsea. However, it is the injuries that deny him starts.

CM – Mateo Kovacic

After having joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in 2018, Kovacic completed his transfer to the London club in 2019. After four seasons with the Blues, Kovacic moved to Manchester City, and has been quite a regular starter for the Mancunian club.

CAM – Mason Mount

Mason Mount was seen as a star to take Chelsea to celestial heights, but little did fans know that he would only fade after impressive early seasons with the club. His last season at Chelsea was the 2022-23 season, and his numbers that year were very poor. He moved to Manchester United in 2023, and has hardly got game-time there as well – primarily due to his injuries.

RW – Kai Havertz

LUTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates their teams last minute winner during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal FC at Kenilworth Road on December 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kai Havertz was a decent player at Chelsea, with the highlight being his Champions League-winning goal against Manchester City in 2021. With okayish returns, Havertz left Chelsea for their London rivals, Arsenal – a move that was initially frowned upon by the Gooners. However, the German has settled quite well at Arsenal.

LW – Raheem Sterling

Another Arsenal connection here. Although, Raheem Sterling is still on loan from Chelsea, he now plays for Arsenal. The Englishman joined the North London club only on the deadline day of the 2024 summer transfer window.

ST – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After having joined from Barcelona, the former Arsenal hitman, struggled at Chelsea. He left for Marseille the next year, and came up big for the French Club, almost taking them to the Europa League 2023-23 finals. He now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.