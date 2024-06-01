Thiago Alcantara Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Thiago Alcantara do Nascimento, commonly known as Thiago Alcantara, is a Spanish professional footballer. He is widely celebrated for his exceptional ball control, vision, and passing abilities. Thiago currently plays as a midfielder for Liverpool FC.

He began his career at Barcelona’s famous youth academy, La Masia, where he honed his skills alongside legends like Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game has given him the opportunity to play for many big clubs, including Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Spaniard’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Thiago Alcantara do Nascimento Age 33 years old Birth Place San Pietro Vernotico, Italy Date of Birth 11 April 1991 Parents Mazinho and Valeria Alcantara Sibling Rafinha Alcantara Height 1.74 m Position Midfielder Wife Julia Vigas Children Gabriel and Sienna Net Worth £90,064,000 Senior Career Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool Star Sign Aries

Thiago Alcantara | Early Life

Thiago Alcantara was born on April 11, 1991, in San Pietro Vernotico, Italy. At the age of 4, he was enrolled in Flamengo’s youth academy. A year later, he moved to Spain, where he played for different local clubs. At 9 years of age, he returned to Flamengo and stayed at the club for five years. However, in 2005, he went back to Spain to pursue his dream of becoming a footballer and joined FC Barcelona’s youth academy. Barcelona played a key role in honing Thiago’s skills and raw talent.

Thiago Alcantara | Family

Thiago Alcantara was born to Mazinho and Valerie Alcantara. His father, Mazinho, is a former professional footballer who won the 1994 World Cup with Brazil. As for his mother, she was also a former Brazilian volleyball player. Thiago is the eldest son of his family. He has a younger brother, Rafinha who plays for the Qatar-based club Al-Arabi and the Brazilian National team.

On June 27, 2015, he married his long-time girlfriend Julia Vigas, in a private ceremony in Spain. She holds a special place in his life and stands with him as a strong pillar during his tough times. Both Julia and Thiago are blessed with two beautiful children, Gabriel and Sienna.

Thiago Alcantara | Club Career

Barcelona

After graduating through the ranks of Barcelona’s youth team, on May 17, 2009, Thiago made his first team debut for the club against RCD Mallorca. It was his only appearance in the season. On February 20, 2010, after coming on as a substitute for Yaya Toure, Thiago scored his first goal for Barcelona in a home win against Racing de Santander.

Thiago ended the 2010–11 season with 17 games, three goals, and three assists. He was an unused substitute as Barcelona won the 2011 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

Barcelona’s forward Thiago celebrates his goal during the Spanish King’s Cup (Copa del Rey) semifinal second-leg football match UD Almeria vs FC Barcelona on February 2, 2011 at the Juegos Mediterraneos stadium in Almeria. AFP PHOTO/ JOSE JORDAN (Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Thiago started the 2011–12 season with the first leg of the Spanish Supercopa match against rivals Real Madrid, being substituted for Xavi after 58 minutes. He was an unused substitute as they defeated FC Porto for the 2011 UEFA Super Cup.

On December 18, he started, as Barcelona won 4–0 in the Club World Cup final at the International Stadium Yokohama. Thiago also netted Barcelona’s fifth in a 7-0 win against Rayo Vallecano on April 29 from a close-range header. He followed this with a dance with Dani Alves, then was stopped by Carles Puyol. At the end of the 2012–13 season, he left his boyhood club Barcelona with 100 appearances.

Bayern Munich

2013-2015

On July 14, 2013, Thiago signed a four-year deal with Bundesliga club Bayern Munich for a €25 million fee. Guardiola made Thiago’s signing a priority. Thiago made his Bayern debut against Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 DFL Supercup on July 27. He made his debut in the Bundesliga against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 11, 2013. On December 21, 2013, he scored his first competitive goal for Bayern Munich in the 2013 FIFA Club World Cup final against Raja Casablanca. On January 29, 2014, he scored his first Bundesliga goal. The scissor-kicked winner in stoppage time against VfB Stuttgart was voted the Goal of the Month. He finished the season with two goals in 16 Bundesliga matches.

After spending over a year out injured, Thiago returned on April 4, 2015, replacing Philipp Lahm for the last 21 minutes against Borussia Dortmund. On April 26, after VfL Wolfsburg lost to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Thiago won his second Bundesliga title for Bayern. He finished the season with two goals in 13 appearances.

2015-17

On August 27, 2015, Thiago signed a new four-year contract with Bayern. On March 17, Thiago scored a goal in a brilliant comeback against Juventus in the Champions League round of sixteen tie. He finished the season with four goals and seven assists.

Thiago started the 2016–17 season under new club manager Carlo Ancelotti by winning the 2016 DFL Supercup with a 2–0 victory against his club’s rival Borussia Dortmund on August 15, 2016. On September 21, he scored his first goal of the season in a 3–0 victory over Hertha BSC. On April 28, he signed a new four-year contract until 2021. He scored nine goals and had nine assists throughout the season.

MUNICH, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 21: Thiago of Muenchen battles for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and Hertha BSC at Allianz Arena on September 21, 2016 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

2017-2020

The 2017-18 season was not a great season for the Spaniard, as he was out for most of the season. Because of an injury, Thiago could not play his club’s first competitive match of the season. He finished the season with seven goals in 31 appearances.

On August 12, 2018, Thiago played the first competitive match of the season and scored a goal against Eintracht Frankfurt as Bayern won the 2018 DFL Supercup. On May 18, 2019, Thiago won his sixth consecutive Bundesliga title as Bayern finished two points above Dortmund with 78 points. A week later, Thiago won his third DFB-Pokal as Bayern defeated RB Leipzig 3–0 in the 2019 DFB-Pokal final.

Thiago started for Bayern in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, playing 86 minutes before being substituted, as Bayern won their sixth Champions League, and completed the treble, having earlier clinched that season’s Bundesliga and defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal final. Thiago’s seven-year stint at Bayern got him the global recognition that he deserved.

Liverpool

On September 18, 2020, Premier League club Liverpool signed Thiago on a four-year contract. Thiago made his debut for Liverpool on 20 September, coming off the bench at half-time against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

On October 17, 2020, Thiago played his second game for Liverpool against local rivals Everton. He suffered a knee injury towards the end of the game as Richarlison made a tackle that would give him a straight red card after the challenge. On May 8, 2021, Thiago scored his first goal for Liverpool to seal a 2–0 home league win over Southampton.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 28: Luka Modric of Real Madrid gets past Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

On May 14, 2022, Thiago started for Liverpool in the 2022 FA Cup final, defeating Chelsea in a 6–5 victory on penalties, and won his second trophy since joining Liverpool. On May 17, 2022, Thiago was named Liverpool’s Player of the Month for April 2022. His performances during the season earned him a place in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year.

He played 28 times in all competitions in the 2022–23 season. As for the 2023–24 season, Thiago has played only one match for the club and is currently recovering from an injury.

Thiago Alcantara | International Career

As a Brazilian and Spanish citizen, Thiago was eligible to represent Brazil and Spain at international level; he ultimately opted for Spain.

He participated in the 2008 UEFA European Under-17 Championship with Spain, helping his country to an eventual victory in the tournament and scoring in the final. On June 18, 2013, he scored a hat-trick in the 2013 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final as Spain defeated Italy 4-2 to win their fourth title.

He made his first appearance for Spain’s senior squad in a friendly against Italy on August 10, 2011, while his first competitive match was on September 6, 2011, against Liechtenstein. On October 6, 2017, he scored his first goal for his national team against Albania in a World Cup qualifier.

In May 2018, he got into Spain’s 24-men squad for the warm-up matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Thiago was selected in the final 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup. Thiago appeared in two matches, against Portugal and Morocco. In May 2021, Thiago was included in the 24-man squad for UEFA Euro 2020. He was not included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Thiago Alcantara | Records and Statistics

Thiago Alcantara is an excellent playmaker and goal-scorer. In his 16-year career, he has made numerous appearances for club and country. The following table encompasses the statistics of his career.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Bayern Munich 235 31 37 Barcelona 100 11 20 Liverpool 98 3 6 Barça Atlètic 54 3 0 Spain 46 2 9 Spain U21 21 6 5 Spain U19 9 3 1 Spain U17 5 3 0

Thiago Alcantara | Net Worth

Thiago Alcantara is a beloved footballer among fans, with an estimated net worth of £90,064,000. He earns approximately £200,000 per week (£10,400,000 per year) at Liverpool FC.

Based on the information available on Transfermarkt, the current market value of Thiago Alcantara is €10.00m, which is currently dipping due to his lack of appearance on matchdays.

Thiago Alcantara | Sponsors and Endorsements

Thiago Alcantara’s remarkable performances on the pitch have made him a highly sought-after personality for big brands looking to collaborate with him for endorsement deals and sponsorships. Some of the most prominent brands that have partnered with the Spanish star include Adidas, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others. These collaborations have not only boosted his popularity but also helped him establish a strong presence in the world of football and beyond.

Thiago Alcantara | Philanthropic Activities

Thiago Alcantara has gained widespread recognition for his philanthropic endeavors in addition to his football career. Throughout his professional journey, he has consistently extended support to individuals in need. Notably, Thiago and his family established the “Alcantara Family Foundation” to facilitate the enhancement of the social and personal well-being of individuals facing vulnerable circumstances.

Thiago Alcantara | Cars and Tattoos

Like many other professional football players, Thiago is also keenly interested in putting ink on his body. He has a few tattoos on his right arm.

During his time in town, Thiago was spotted driving various luxury cars, including an Audi RS7 Sportback, MG ZS EV, and Range Rover, displaying the Spaniard’s exquisite automobile taste.

