The Under 21 Talented Football Stars to Watch Out For

Who to watch out for amongst the world’s young starlets? Who will break through to senior team football and who will remain prospects who never live up to their billing? We will look at a few of the young stars from around the world that are attracting attention and have a good chance of appearing on your screens soon.

Wigan’s Kyle Joseph

19-year-old forward Kyle Joseph has already made 13 senior team appearances for Wigan Athletic after his full debut in October. His goal scoring, tireless energy to press opposition defense has attracted admiring eyes from Tottenham and Glasgow Rangers. For a closer look at Kyle read this article

Shola Shoretire at Manchester United

Shola Shoretire is a player at Manchester United no less. And he’s made his full team debut already. To come through and break into the first team at the Red Devils is no mean feat, his fellow countryman Odion Ighalo being there for a season must have helped him.

Now just 17, he joined Manchester United at age 9 and has played the UEFA Youth League already and made his senior debut in the UEFA Cup against Real Sociedad in February. What a great debut to have to be travelling and playing in a big European match at only 17. He’s featured for England’s international team at various youth age groups so, could be international level very soon too for the first team.

Amad Diallo

Another young talent at the Red Devils is Amad Diallo, one who was already grabbing headlines in Italy at his former club Atalanta. This kid is one of the most exciting young prospects we have seen and if you have seen his goal against AC Milan in the UEFA Cup, you will understand why. For a clip of the goal see this video.

A long pass is sent up to Diallo with no-one around him to knock it down so he opts to jump up and head the ball past the on-rushing AC Milan keeper but all whilst facing with his back against the goal. To get the elevation, power and accuracy in a backwards header was pretty remarkable and to do it on such a big stage against European powerhouses, AC Milan was a dramatic dawn of a new talent rising. We should hear and see a lot more from this precocious talent who is only 19 years old!

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been in great form for Dortmund (Getty)

Then there is the world star Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland who is being constantly linked with the biggest clubs like the two Manchester Clubs, PSG, Chelsea and Liverpool. A big transfer fee and sizable wages are needed to get him and his father will have a say having played for Leeds United and Manchester City in the past.

Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid is worth an honorary mention because he’s helped Athletic to lead the Spanish league ahead of Barcelona and rivals Real Madrid. he was a big money move at €126 million (£113 million) but already proven at Benfica.