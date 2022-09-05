The Top Stories From the FIFA World Cup That Left a Mark in Its History

The FIFA World Cup is an international football tournament that takes place every four years. The first-ever World Cup was held in 1930 and since then, it has become the most popular sporting event in the world, with billions of people tuning in to watch each tournament with most of them visiting casino websites with no-deposit, free spins at half-time to play their favorite games like the one designed by Erik King.



While the World Cup is mostly about football, many other stories have captured the world’s attention and left a mark in its history. Here are some of the most memorable moments from the FIFA World Cup in our text below. Let’s explore.

What were the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history?

And now, let’s explore the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup!



Uruguay defeated Brazil in the 1950 World Cup final. This was one of the most surprising results in World Cup history, as Brazil were the clear favourite to win the tournament.

North Korea defeated Italy in the 1966 World Cup. This was a massive upset, as Italy was one of the tournament’s favourites.

West Germany defeated Hungary in the 1954 World Cup final. This was a huge upset, as Hungary were the clear favourite to win the tournament.

Cameroon defeated Argentina in the 1990 World Cup. This was a massive upset, as Argentina was one of the tournament’s favourites.



There’s another memorable moment in 1986 when Argentina’s Diego Maradona produced one of the greatest individual performances in World Cup history as he led his country to victory over England in the quarter-finals.

He scored two goals, including the Hand of God’s goal, which helped Argentina progress to the semi-finals where they beat Belgium 2-0. They went on to win the final 3-2 against West Germany.

The funniest moments in FIFA World Cup history

There have been many funny moments in FIFA World Cup history, but some of the most memorable ones include:

The time when Diego Maradona scored a goal with his hand against England in the 1986 World Cup.

When Uruguay’s Luis Suarez bit Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini during a match in the 2014 World Cup.

When France’s Zinedine Zidane head-butted Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup Final.

When South Korea’s Park Ji-Sung scored a goal against Italy in the 2002 World Cup, causing the Italian team to collapse.

When Germany’s Jurgen Klinsmann celebrated a goal by diving on the ground in the 1990 World Cup.

The most controversial moments in FIFA World Cup history

There have been many controversial moments in FIFA World Cup history, but some stand out more than others. Here are four of the most controversial moments in FIFA World Cup history:



1. The Hand of God goal

In the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England, Diego Maradona scored what is now infamously known as the “Hand of God” goal. The goal put Argentina ahead 2-1, and they would go on to win the match 2-1.



2. Thierry Henry’s handball

In the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off between France and Ireland, Thierry Henry used his hand to control the ball before setting up William Gallas for the winning goal. France went on to qualify for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, while Ireland was left heartbroken.



3. Luis Suárez’s bite

In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay’s Luis Suárez was involved in a controversial moment when he appeared to bite Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini. Suárez was given a nine-match international ban and a four-month ban from all football activity by FIFA due to the incident.



4. Frank Lampard’s “ghost goal”

In the 2010 FIFA World Cup round of 16 matches between England and Germany, Frank Lampard had a goal disallowed that should have been given. The ball crossed the line, but it was not given as a goal, much to the frustration of England fans (and Lampard).

The most memorable moments in FIFA World Cup history

There are many memorable moments in FIFA World Cup history, but some of the most memorable include: