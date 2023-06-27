The Interesting Connection Between Fantasy Soccer And Gambling 

Soccer, widely known as football, is arguably the most popular sporting activity globally. It is a professional game in many countries, with different leagues in Europe and other continents. With a lot of fans across the globe, it has become a center of sensation and an area of focus in the gambling industry.

Recently, there has been a new development called Fantasy Soccer. This virtual manager program allows you to create a team of players from a particular league. You are responsible for managing them throughout the season, including selecting the squad, choosing the captain and his assistant, and utilizing the transfer market to sell and buy new team members. At the end of each match, the participant earns points based on their performance, such as goals and assists in the main game.

In other words, fantasy soccer allows you to speculate on the performance of a set of players in the major leagues and rewards you with points when it proves to be true. It has not been considered gambling, as you are not expected to stake any amount. However, there are certain similarities and disparities between them, which the next part of this piece will focus on.

Similarities Between Fantasy Soccer And Gambling

The gambling industry is filled with variations of games and entertainment. Sports betting is a popular option for fans of any game. With fantasy soccer somehow related to gambling, here are some of the most evident similarities:

They both involve prediction

Both fantasy soccer and sports betting require the participant to predict the possible outcome of a match. The former requires you to gather a team and speculate on how each player will perform. You must identify the person who is likely to outperform others to become the captain of the game, and doing that rightly rewards you with high points. The latter requires a more detailed prediction, such as the most favorable team to win a match, the number of goals, and other available options.

They both include rewards

In fantasy soccer, you will be rewarded with points after each game week, which result from players’ performances. For instance, in the Fantasy Premier League, the manager with the highest point total at the end of a season will be rewarded with a trip to see a live match, jerseys and football kits, and other consolation gifts. Sports gambling rewards you with a monetary gift after every successful prediction since you also bet with real money.

They both feature sports

Fantasy soccer is all about sports, allowing you to create your team and act as a virtual manager. You are required to be a good fan of football to be able to participate effectively. Likewise, if you bet on sports, you must have adequate knowledge of the game, clubs, and individual players.

Difference Between Fantasy Soccer And Gambling

Having mentioned their similarities, it is time to discuss the differences between fantasy soccer and gambling. They are highlighted as follows:

Playing with real money

Gambling or sports betting requires you to play with real money before you can earn a reward in return. After making predictions, you get cumulative odds due to the choices made. It will then be multiplied by your total stake, which is the amount you get in return after every game. On the other hand, fantasy soccer does not reward you with money since you are not playing with it.

Duration

Fantasy soccer is a long-term exploration, as you are required to manage your team through a season that may include league and cup games. It may take about 5 months to finish before you know your performance and where you rank on the table. Conversely, gambling has a short duration in most cases, especially when betting on a match. There are also opportunities to make long-term predictions about who eventually wins a league, but this is uncommon.

Potential Risks With Fantasy Soccer Platforms

The truth about fantasy soccer is that it is a new development with no solid reputation yet. As such, it poses some risks to players who participate. Firstly, it is usually a competition between millions of virtual managers worldwide, which makes the reward unrealistic. More so, there is no guarantee you will get your gift, as the platforms are not typically accessible and relational.

Furthermore, the duration involved in the process is usually long, which makes it possible for participants to lose focus mid-way. At this point, dedication becomes a waste of time, particularly if you engage to get the reward. Finally, the chances of winning are slim due to the requirements that are not worth the time.

Closing Remarks

There might be an overlap between fantasy soccer and gambling, particularly sports betting. However, they are pretty different from one another. For clarity’s sake, the piece has distinguished the two, identifying the similarities and the disparities.