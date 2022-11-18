The Greatest Womanizers Among the Brazilian Football Legends  

In Brazil, football plays a major role in culture. Brazil is known as “the country of football” or “o Pas do Futebol,” and its football culture is unlike any other.

Every aspect of daily life in this Latin American nation revolves around this sport, and that is why some of the biggest footballers hail from Brazil, who made their name not just for their skills on but off the pitch as well.

It is actually quite interesting to see how and why women fall for those soccer celebs so often, especially in those golden years when finding local hookups wasn’t as simple as signing up for a dating site and connecting with the hottest ladies in town.

Then again, what would you expect from football stars in a country known for its sexuality, sensuality, and carefree attitude? Today, you can meet dozens of football players on dating sites seeking hookups and romantic adventures. Because of their carefree attitude toward casual fun they are so popular among women of all ages.

But what about the greatest womanizers? There are quite a few Brazilian legends of the sport who fit the bill perfectly.

Ronaldinho

TOPSHOT – Brazilian retired football player Ronaldinho arrives at a hotel in Asuncion where he and his brother will serve house arrest after a judge ordered their release from jail on April 7, 2020. – A judge in Paraguay ordered the release of Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis into house arrest after the siblings spent almost exactly a month in jail awaiting trial on charges of using false passports to enter Paraguay. Lawyers for the men posted bail of $1.6 million. (Photo by Norberto DUARTE / AFP) (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite their allure, fame and money come with serious risks, and this proved true in the case of Ronaldinho, who was among the greatest players but had his career cut short because of his playboy stunts off the pitch.

The Brazilian legend undoubtedly had a great time off the field as much as on it. Having played for PSG, Barca, and AC Milan in Europe, the world’s top clubs, Ronaldinho has had the opportunity to live large in some of Europe’s most affluent cities. But this also turned him into a party animal, which kept him from enjoying a professional career for long.

Though he had many scandals and alleged relationships, he stole the spotlight when in 2002, a British lap dancer named Lisa Collins spoke about spending the night with the Brazilian star.

Just by reading her views, it is safe to say that the gifted forward made the most of his fame and fortune.

Garrincha

While the media’s love for Pele peaked between 1958 and 1962, Garrincha was the gifted superstar they mostly ignored.

Despite – or perhaps because of – his bizarre history, which includes a battle with alcoholism at the tender age of 14 and various speculations regarding his sexual life.

Garrincha was born with a malformed spine and was only 5ft 6inches tall. Still, he was a skilled forward who played with Pele and contributed to Brazil’s World Cup victories in 1958 and 1962. He was great on the field but was quite reckless off the field.

He was involved in a DUI accident in 1969, which led to the death of his mother-in-law. Besides his drinking problems, he was a true womanizer and is rumored to have slept with hundreds of women.

Alcoholism led to liver cirrhosis, and he passed away at age 49 in 1983.

Ronaldo

The Rio de Janeiro-born Brazilian striker was dubbed “The Phenomenon” for his role in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup victory and his club career. Before Miroslav Klose scored his record-breaking 16th goal in 2014, Ronaldo was the highest goal scorer in World Cup competition with 15.

Off the field, he had a pretty busy love life. He was married to Daniella Cicarelli, Bia Anthony, and Milene Domingues. He has also been in relationships with Susana Werner and Raica Oliveira.

Though many people would not want him to be on the list of the greatest womanizers, he really had some luck with girls. And his fans recoiled in horror when they discovered police detaining him for inviting male cross-dressing prostitutes to his motel room in Rio.

Robinho de Souza

Robinho was among the most successful and talented forwards of his era. At age 15, he was anointed as Pelé’s successor and led Santos FC to their first championship since Pelé himself played for the team.

Despite his success, the striker has a significant sex and alcohol addiction and has even been known to host “feasts” where he would use about 40 condoms.

His arrest in January 2009 stemmed from a sexual assault allegation involving a 19-year-old woman. With all he has done and achieved, he deserves to be on any list of the greatest womanizers from Brazilian football.

Conclusion

When discussing one-night stands and football, you cannot keep Brazilian legends from the list. It seems there is an unbreakable bond between football, women, and parties. You can find a long list of football players who were awesome on the field but were addicted to booze, sex, and wild fun.

And if you love the same, there’s a way to meet pro footballers, and that is on the internet, particularly through the best dating sites. So go ahead and find your Pele today!