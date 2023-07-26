The current legal situation of hemp in Ireland and across Europe

How is the legalization of cannabis going in Europe? There are some European countries, such as Luxembourg and Malta, where the consumption and production of cannabis for recreational purposes is now practically legal.

In Europe and the UK you can purchase CBD products and fast flowering seeds online legally and safely. Similar situation in Portugal where the possession and personal consumption of all drugs has been practically decriminalized for many years. However, there are still many countries where the situation is unclear.

In general, personal use by adults is allowed within certain limits (or at least tolerated) but the sale, if not for therapeutic purposes, is still considered a crime. Read the following article to find out more about the situation in some of the European countries and try to understand what is happening in the rest of the world.

The legal situation of hemp and CBD products in Malta, Portugal and Netherlands

Since December 2021 Malta has been the first country in Europe to legalize the production and consumption of cannabis. The law provides that people over the age of 18 can carry up to 7 grams of cannabis and its psychoactive derivatives (marijuana and hashish), can grow up to four plants and store up to 50 grams of dried inflorescences at home.

In Portugal, the personal consumption of all narcotics has been decriminalized since 2000. Specifically, up to 5 grams of hashish and 25 grams of weed are allowed for personal use. The most tolerant European country, however is the Netherlands.

As we all know, to protect consumers’ health, the use and sale (up to 5 grams) has been allowed in the famous coffee shops since the 1990s. But all that glitters is not gold. Outside, even if consumption is decriminalized, the substance is still illegal. Furthermore, production for recreational use is forbidden and the shops, taxed and always hyper-controlled, must necessarily obtain their supplies from alternative markets.

Legal situation in Luxembourg, Spain and the Czech Republic

As it stands, Luxembour has the aim of legalizing cannabis and hemp products with the aim of countering the illegal drug market, the domestic production and consumption of cannabis for recreational purposes will no longer be a crime. Adults over 18 years of age will be allowed to grow up to 4 plants at home and 3 grams of possession in a public place.

In addition, the trade in seeds will also be authorized without limits on the quantity or levels of THC. In the Czech Republic, drug consumption of any kind is surprisingly tolerant. The use of marijuana has been decriminalized since 2009. The cultivation of up to 5 hemp plants and the possession of cannabis up to 10 grams and 5 grams of hashish are allowed, but not the sale.

In Spain on the other hand, the situation becomes decidedly more nebulous. Formally, the consumption of cannabis is decriminalized, not legalized. Generally speaking, cannabis use, even recreationally, is tolerated in private spaces in Spain. On the contrary, the sale of recreational cannabis is a crime with prison sentences.

However, each Spanish region can make autonomous decisions regarding the possession and cultivation of cannabis. In some, in addition to detention, even the cultivation of small quantities of plants is decriminalized. In others, such as Catalonia, within the famous Cannabis Social Clubs, private non-profit associations, it is possible to freely buy and consume marijuana and hashish.

Legal status of hemp in the UK, Ireland, Germany and France

One of the European countries with the most repressive policies for those who consume and sell cannabis in the United Kingdom. In general, the use of drugs is not a crime but possession can be punished with a fine but also with imprisonment.

The cultivation and sale of cannabis are punished even more harshly with imprisonment of up to 14 years and unlimited fines. Currently. CBD derived from hemp is legal in Ireland and not considered a threat to health. For this reason in Ireland CBD products can be sold and purchased legally in stores and online. In Germany, the possession of cannabis is illegal but the use of cannabis is not considered a crime.

As of this year, however, the use and sale of CBD products has been legalized in Germany. And lastly, France. Some polls give France as one of the countries with the highest consumption of cannabis. CBD oil however and other foods using hemp are legal in France, so far as they contain less than 0.2% THC.

Last words on hemp status across Europe and Ireland

The status of hemp legality is currently evolving so its best to keep up to date with researching the particular laws in your country. If hemp is legal in your area, make sure to purchase products from leading providers of hemp seeds and products, such as Sensoryseeds.