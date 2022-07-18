The Complete Guide to Football Lesbians and How They are Changing Women’s Sport

Women’s football has come a long way since its beginnings. From its early days till today, the game has changed drastically and is now widely seen as equal to men’s football. Today, women footballers are perceived as equally skilled and emotionally intelligent, leading to an improved public image of women in sports. And above all, it is impossible to find a better representation of lesbians in football than ever.

The Rise of Lesbian Women Football Players and the Opening of New Doors

Lesbians in football are skilled athletes who have become prominent figures in discussions about LGBTQ+ representation in sports. Because of the sport's growing popularity, female footballers have become role models for many women.

At the same time, they inspire experts to take a closer look at how a welcoming environment for players who identify as LGBT+ has been established. Gender norms and how the sport is practiced in society play a big role here, but a single theory is not enough; identities, cultures, and sexualities are all multi-layered and non-binary.

Participating in a contact sport inside an environment traditionally controlled by men is already unconventional. Experts argue that engaging in behaviors traditionally associated with masculinity, such as using one’s physical body for strength, power, and skill, as well as defying the orthodox rules concerning femininity, can trigger visions of masculinity and, as a result, homosexuality.

In the past, lesbian female football players were expected to keep their gender identity a secret; in today’s culture, these athletes are not ashamed to openly declare their sexuality to combat intolerance in the sport and society. This is reshaping the world of female football and opening new doors for those who were under pressure to hide their identities, which even impacted their game.

Female Players & Sexuality

In the past, football players were afraid to come out gay before retiring. That is because they knew that would make a lot of judgments against them as members of the LGBTI community and would never get a fair chance in the football world. However, now that it has been shown that there are many supportive people in the world, players – female players in particular –feel more confident to be who they are without being judged or discriminated against.

There are reasons female players are encouraged to come out as gay before retiring. One is that players need to be their authentic selves, and fans can support them. This means they can share their story with those who care about them. It also means they feel supported by those who want to see them play well.

Players who come out before retiring get less negative press than those who are not out. This is because when someone is out, it is seen as more of a personal thing and does not affect the team. Interestingly, the Women’s World Cup demonstrated that it is possible to be a member of the LGBTI community and thrive in your sport. There were roughly 41 openly lesbian or bisexual women competing in the World Cup in France, which proves this is possible.

Female players have become more vocal about their sexuality, making them more popular on dating sites and among females currently hiding their sexuality. In fact, with the support of many players who are out as being a part of the LGBTQ community, the United States Women’s National Team was able to win four global championships and defeat the Netherlands in the final as well.

These names include Megan Rapinoe, who, with Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, serves as co-captain of the national team. Danish player Pernille Harder, Australian player Sam Kerr, and South African player Eudy Simelane are other football lesbians popular on dating sites for their sexuality.

The Future of Women’s Football Leagues

The game of football continues to captivate fans throughout the world. The women’s game has grown tremendously recently, attracting new fans, broadcasters, and advertisers. Experts predict that this expansion will continue indefinitely. Considering the all-inclusive attitude of football clubs in general, it is easy to say that the future of women’s football leagues is bright, and homosexual players will continue to have a role to play.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, football lesbians have changed women's sport in many ways and serve as role models for those constantly battling their sexuality.