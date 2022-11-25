The Best Football-Inspired Games To Play in 2023

Football is thought to be one of the oldest sports games in history and it doesn’t lose relevance. It is so popular that there are thousands of books, TV shows, movies, and games related to football. And today, when viewers are glued to their screens watching the World Cup in Qatar, we want to tell you about football-inspired slots which you can play at online casinos.

Champion’s Goal

If you love the thrills of stadiums, you will surely like Champion’s Goal from Elk Studio. This slot can be easily found in the best no wager casinos, as it has a high payout percentage, nice navigation, and several exciting features. Champion’s Goal has sticky wilds, free spins, and a Spurting Victory feature. You can also choose between two characters (football players).

Golden Boot Football

One of the best football-inspired slots is surely Golden Boot from Rival Gaming. It has a 5×3 screen with 25 paylines and a 95.89% RTP. When spinning the reels, you hear the sounds of an actual stadium and can join fans cheering for their favourite teams.

Apart from a rewarding base game, there is a Video Assistant Referee bonus round.

Football Star

This online slot was launched in 2014 to praise the FIFA World Cup 2014. Unlike the pokies discussed above, Football Star offers 243 ways of winning, so the gameplay is very fast and dynamic.

Thanks to medium volatility and a 96.42% RTP, this online machine has thousands of fans across the world. The minimum bet is just $0.5, so Football Star suits everyone.

Soccer Safari

A football-related slot you will easily find at Singapore casinos is Soccer Safari. It unites two worlds: soccer and wildlife. Unexpected, right? But the blend looks very colourful and engaging, especially when you trigger a bonus round with zebras on the first and the fifth reel. There is also a rewarding Go For Goal feature, demo mode, and great mobile optimization.

Super Striker

If you scroll the lists of top football-related slots, you will often notice Super Striker. This game was developed by NetEnt which has been in the gaming industry for over 20 years and created more than 200 titles. Super Striker has three reels and five paylines, several multipliers, and a rewarding free spins bonus which is triggered by lining up three soccer balls.

Foxin’ Wins Football Fever

The first and probably the best thing about this casino game is that to form a winning combination you only need to land two identical icons instead of three or four. The Wild symbol rewards users with x2,000 of the initial bet and lower-value symbols provide an x500 or an x1,000 multiplier. In the background of Foxin’ Wins Football Fever, you can notice a stadium, fans, and football players.

Champion’s Cup

In 2018, the FIFA World Cup was taken home by France which has previously won this highest reward only back in 1998. The championship was so popular that NetEnt has even created a Champion’s Cup slot. It has 3 rows, 5 reels, and 20 paylines. The payout percentage is 96.82% which is a great result for a pokie. The sounds and animation are immersive, and the bet sizes suit all types of players.

Football Frenzy

Football Frenzy was launched in 2014 and quickly became one of the brightest soccer-themed pokies on the market. Introduced by RealTime Gaming, this slot has lots of exclusive features: A penalty Kick Bonus, Striker Wilds, and Kick Free Games. With 50 paylines, 100 free spins, and a Stadium Scatters Feature, Football Frenzy becomes a perfect option for demanding players. And don’t forget about a 96.72% payout which ensures that you can return almost everything you have wagered.

Football never gets old

Football is a game that is not only interesting to play but to watch as well. No wonder why millions of people across the world cheer for their favorite teams and play video games related to this popular sport.

Grace Tennet, an NZ CasinoHEX content manager, is an avid gambler and a big fan of football. If you feel that the games discussed above are not enough, read her reviews and you will surely find a title to taste.