Having great fitness, style and appearances, football players often light up the room with their looks and here we learn about the 30 most good looking football players of all time.

Often we find football players on the list of ‘people’s sexiest men alive.’ From Cristiano Ronaldo to David Beckham, many modern-day great players have caught people’s attention from outside the industry. Some of their TV commercials have gathered incredible responses due to their striking looks and charming nature. So, without further ado, let’s find out the top 30 most good looking players.

30. Luís Figo

Luís Figo. (Credit: soccertoday.com)

The former Portuguese star has the manliest face among football players. Many youths followed his style in his playing days, and we think they might have some strong reasons.

29. Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker. (Credit: Twitter)

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker has one of the perfect beards among footballers. The Liverpool star’s looks were compared to the Hemsworth brothers, and we don’t have any reason to argue the claim.

28. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk (Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images )

Virgil van Dijk might be one of the toughest defenders on planet earth, but he’s off the pitch; looks don’t make him threatening at all.

27. James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez (Credit: Instagram)

The Colombian footballer is one of the evergreen personalities who doesn’t age at all. If you look at his photo from 10 years back and compare it with his current appearance, you wouldn’t find any significant differences, and that’s quite mysterious.

26. Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio (Credit: Pinterest)

Spanish star Marco Asensio likes to carry his sensational style to public appearances. His cheerful personality makes his looks even more contagious.

25. Isco

Isco. (Credit: RONNY HARTMANN / AFP)

Isco has taken up a dense beard approach regarding his appearance. But even before growing the full beard, he used to rule the hearts of several ladies due to his striking look.

24. Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (Credit: Instagram)

Lucas Hernandez’s body is covered with several tattoos, making his appearance appealing and vibrant.

23. Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin (Credit: gaffer.online)

Very few modern footballers have more styling sense than Real Betis star Hector Bellerin. He has become a regular in several fashion shows for the same reason.

22. Daley Blind

Daley Blind (Credit: JFK Magazine)

Daley Blind’s long hair gives him a ferocious look. Even though his smile takes up the ruthlessness from his appearance, he still manages to resonate positive energy through his looks.

21. Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud (Credit: CYRILMOREAU)

The AC Milan star has maintained an excellent physique throughout his career. He also flaunts the incredible beard look that often helps him stand apart from the crowd. Giroud often said in an interview: ‘Why Am I So Good Looking?’. Even though we don’t have the answer to that question, we agree with the French star.

20. Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente (Credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Llorente might not try strong fashionable attire; his regular look resonates with the personality of a true gentleman. With or without a beard, he attracts eyes towards him. He also has two beautiful eyes that capture attention.

19. Mario Gomez

Mario Gomez (Credit: agenturneubauer.com)

German striker Mario Gomez has the attire of a Greek god. Apart from his sensational figure, his clear jawline coupled with his striking face helps him stand out.

18. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (Credit: iwmbuzz.com)

Can we form a list of good looking footballers and not include Cristiano Ronaldo? We believe we can’t because apart from being ferocious athletes, the Portuguese have a fantastic combination of looks and charm.

17. Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo (Credit: AFP)

Long hair and a full-grown beard make Andrea Pirlo sensationally beautiful. The Italian might not have the advantage of height but still has all the attributes of a good looking gentleman.

16. Claudio Marchisio

Claudio Marchisio (Credit:Getty Images)

Italians probably have the best fashion sense; this would be someone’s first thought when they see Claudio. The former Juventus player mainly prefers simple and elegant looks which resonate with his personality.

15. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos (Credit: GQ)

One of the most hardcore defenders to ever step on the pitch, Sergio Ramos may have destroyed the looks of several opponents with his vicious tackles, but his looks remain top-notch.

14. Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini (Credit: H&M)

A classy man who left an everlasting legacy in football, Paolo Maldini had the advantage of a striking look to his side. Anyone could have mistaken the former AC Milan star for a stage performer during his youth days.

13. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso (Credit: liverpoolecho.co.uk)

Xabi Alonso controlled the midfield like very few could during his playing career. His looks might not be in his control, but he still flaunts a classy vibe through his fashion sense and fantastic look.

12. Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro (Credit: modernghana.com)

Before he took up the trimmed look, Fabio Cannavaro used to have long hair and mysterious eyes. He could be the giant slayer on the pitch; he had a calm and composed look outside the field.

11. Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels (Credit: WTFoot)

Mats Hummels has a devilish look. The German central defender used to put fear in the minds of opponent strikers with his sensational defending skills. He carried a face full of attitude outside the pitch, which is kind of appealing.

10. David Beckham

David Beckham (Credit: GQ)

An entire generation of youth followed David Beckham’s every style when playing at his peak powers. The Englishman likes to change his style frequently and keep it vibrant. All the tattoos he has on his body make his look noticeable.

9. Gabriel Batistuta

Gabriel Batistuta (Credit: marca.com)

The Argentina star had long hair and a shaped up beard. His looks were so contagious that many women fell for him throughout his career.

8. Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Portuguese star Andre Gomes might not be one of the best players in the world; he ranks far higher on the good looking list. He should fancy taking a chance in the modelling industry, which we believe would be a massive success.

7. Graziano Pelle

Graziano Pelle (Credit: WTFoot)

During Graziano Pelle’s time at Feyenoord, several supporters got their hair cut in resemblance to the Italian striker, which reflects the kind of influence he had on regular people’s styling sense.

6. Dani

Dani (Credit: Twitter)

With long hair and a clean look, former Ajax star Daniel da Cruz Carvalho used to attract a lot of attention. His career was not as glorious, but his looks probably have earned him more followers than some top-level footballers.

5. Daniel de Ridder

Daniel de Ridder (Credit: senatus.net)

Daniel de Ridder’s looks were so spectacular that it felt uncomfortable to see him on a football pitch rather than on fashion walks.

4. Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum (Credit: SportMob)

Even though Georginio Wijnaldum maintains a straight and severe face while on the pitch, he has an entirely different personality behind the scenes. When he smiles, he looks a lot younger.

3. Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. (Credit: Getty)

A player who had several looks during his playing career, Neymar Jr. has a high rank on our list due to his striking looks. Rumour has it that some ladies turn up to football matches on their television only to see Neymar play.

2. Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique (Credit: foottheball.com)

Well, this isn’t surprising at all, right? After all, you might need the advantage of looks to win the hearts of Shakira. Well, Gerard has it in abundance.

1. Sebastian Larsson

Sebastian Larsson (Credit: Pinterest)

Sebastian Larsson could look like a regular male when seen from far. But what makes his appearance unique is the small details. The mysterious eyeballs, defined jawline and almost perfect haircut give him a dashing look.