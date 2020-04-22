Rafael Nadal posted about the #3500Lives campaign on his social media accounts

Sportstars and other popular figures from around the world have joined hands for the #3500Lives campaign, including Rafael Nadal.

The FIA came up with the #3500Lives campaign to highlight that every day 3500 youngsters lose their lives on the roads.

Rafael Nadal has won 19 Grand Slams in his career (Getty)

The aim is to ensure everybody takes a pledge for the safety of the youngsters and also push governments to “prioritise road safety.”

Nadal posted about the same on his Instagram account where the #3500Lives campaign was also woven around fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The new posted asked people to stay at home as much as possible and fight the pandemic. Covid-19 has hit countries such as the US, Spain and Italy the hardest and the virus is still spreading.

Nadal and many tennis stars have been doing their bit to keep people entertained from their homes. However, he is not the only firepower related to this initiative.

Drogba is game for the #3500Lives campaign

Nadal is one of the greatest tennis players, but he had a lot of support from others in this campaign.

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba is also a part of the campaign. F1 stars from the past and present, such as Felipe Massa, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso were also included in this.

Didier Drogba looks on during the award ceremony after the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 Final between Al Ain and Real Madrid (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Marc Marquez of MotoGP and Yohan Blake, an Olympic sprinter were also ambassadors for the same. Pharrell Williams, the music star has also shared his support for the movement while football World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann is another footballer trying to keep people safe.

The coronavirus has hit sports hard all across the world. Tennis won’t be back in action before July while some football leagues are considering restarting later in May.

Nadal has teased the idea of tennis being played behind closed doors. However, no official statement has been made on how tennis tournaments will be held even from the month of July.

