Alexander Zverev has been training hard despite the coronavirus lockdown

German tennis sensation Alexander Zverev is staying positive despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Tennis has been brought to a grinding halt, like most sports across the world, due to the COVID 19 virus.

Most events of the grass-court season have been cancelled with Wimbledon being the biggest one. The 2020 French Open has been moved also and it is to be seen when any kind of major sport returns to proper action.

Alexander Zverev is one of the rising stars in the world of tennis (Getty)

This does hand all sportspeople a problem during this extended break. However, Zverev isn’t worried about all this as he is training like he normally does.

The 22-year-old was speaking to Sport Bild and highlighted how things haven’t changed for him:

“When it comes to training, everything is the same for me as always. I now consider this a longer off-season. I don’t have anything better to do than training anyway.”

Break isn’t helping Zverev’s rivals

The German had a decent enough Australian Open 2020 as he reached the semi-finals. However, the 22-year-old added that his rivals would also benefit from the break.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic might be in their 30s but Zverev believes that the trio will be able to cope with this break.

The German has been working extremely hard during the break and recently shared some videos of how things have been going.

Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open (Getty)

Zverev is considered as one of the next-gen talents, but the 22-year-old is yet to lift a Grand Slam crown.

The youngster has 11 ATP titles under his belt but his best performance in a Grand Slam was in the 2020 Australian Open.

Zverev has won the ATP Tour Finals in 2018 and was the youngest player to break into the top 20 since Djokovic did it.

The ATP tour might be off for the moment, but Zverev is keeping fit when the tournaments resume.