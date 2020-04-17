Rafael Nadal is the star showing for the virtual tennis Madrid Open as Alexander Zverev joins a host of teams

Alexander Zverev is the latest to join the virtual Madrid Open which will be held between 27 and 30 April.

The Madrid Open seems to have taken the e-sports route, like several other competitions, and it is going to be interesting to see how things take place.

Elina Svitolina, Diogo Schwartzman and Johanna Konta are the latest players to have joined the growing Madrid Masters 2020.

Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open (Getty)

The number of stars willing to participate in the e-sport seems to be on the rise. This seems to be taking place after Rafael Nadal signalled his interest in playing the sport.

20 players in total now have confirmed their participation in the tournament. Andy Murray, Gael Monfils, Eugenie Bouchard and Angelique Kerber are some of the other top stars on show.

Most of the stars added that they were excited at playing the online version of tennis. Some, like Schwartzman, are avid gamers and they should have an advantage playing the virtual version of tennis.

E-Sports leading the way

Zverev also said that he was working hard during the break. The German, however, believed the suspension of the tennis season could also help out Roger Federer and the likes.

Federer, Djokovic and Nadal have dominated tennis, and Zverev believed the rest will help the trio a lot.

Roger Federer in action at Roland Garros (Getty)

The German had a great start to 2020 by reaching the semis of the Australian Open, but he lost out to friend Dominic Thiem.

Zverev is considered as one of the rising stars in tennis, and it will be interesting to see how he does online.

The 22-year-old is yet to land a Grand Slam title but he could be the first virtual Madrid Masters winner.