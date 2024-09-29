Early predictions: Teams who will be relegated by the end of the 2024-25 English Premier League season

A look at the teams who will be relegated by the end of the 2024-25 English Premier League season

The English Premier League season is in full force now. The table is slowly taking shape with the end of the 6th matchday. While the usual suspects (barring Chelsea probably) have been settling at the helm, things look a bit dicey at the bottom.

However, it is safe to say that the newly promoted teams have found the going really tough in the first two months of their return. Sitting at the bottom 3 at the end of matchday 6 are Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Here is an early prediction of which 3 teams will be relegated at the end of the 2024-25 English Premier League season.

Teams who will be relegated by the end of 2024-25 English Premier League season

1 – Southampton FC

Southampton‘s recent years in the EPL have been tumultuous. Having been one of the best teams in the EPL in the early weeks of the 2020-21 season to collapsing to a 15th-place finish that same year to getting relegated two seasons later, they have seen it all. They also returned to the Premier League on their very first attempt.

However, things have not been rosy for the Saints ever since their return. They began their 2024-25 EPL campaign with a tough 1-0 loss against Newcastle United. EPL’s return to St. Mary’s also proved to be a disappointment, as they lost their next game against Nottingham Forest, 0-1.

Brentford and Manchester United put 3 past them, with Southampton scoring just one goal across the two fixtures. While Southampton were expected to get their first win against newly-promoted team Ipswich, they were held to a draw, which however saw them put up their first points on the EPL table. Their most recent fixture against Bournemouth ended in dismay as well, following a 3-0 loss.

2 – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Gary O’Neil (Via Eurosport)

Things have not clicked for the Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. Gary O’Neil’s men began the 2024-25 campaign against Arsenal at the Emirates – not a fixture any team would want on their very first matchday. As expected, the Gunners beat them 2-0. Their next fixture was against Chelsea, another tough fixture. Wolves were hammered 2-6 by the Blues.

Still in search of their first win, Wolves took on Nottingham Forest and got their first points after a 1-1 draw away from home. However, things never improved for Wolves following the NFO fixture. They were beaten 1-2 by Newcastle United at home, before being easily beaten by the in-form Aston Villa, 3-1. They did show promising signs in their most recent fixture against Liverpool, going down 1-2.

3 – Ipswich Town FC

This might be a dicey pick, given the commanding job manager Kieran McKenna has done for them. However, the pressure that comes with being a newly promoted team might just take Ipswich Town FC back to the Championship. Although they are well above the relegation zone at 15th position, Ipswich are still in search of their first win.

They began their campaign against Premier League giants Liverpool and fought valiantly before going down 0-2. Their next fixture was the most difficult they would face all season – Manchester City. However, they had a stunning start by taking the lead at the Etihad Stadium. However, the Cityzens blasted 4 goals past them, courtesy of an Erling Haaland special, to win, 4-1.

Ipswich have not lost after that, in fact, they have gone the whole September unbeaten. All 4 were draws – Fulham, Brighton, Southampton and most recently Aston Villa. Despite showing signs of promise, the curse of newly promoted clubs being relegated always lures in the EPL.