Tarik Gidaree 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tarik Gidaree is an English professional footballer who plays as a full-back for the Premier League club AFC Bournemouth and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tarik Gidaree is a talented young footballer who is currently making a name for himself in the AFC Bournemouth academy. Prior to joining Bournemouth, he was on the books at Tottenham and Norwich, two top-tier English clubs known for their youth development programs.

With his talent and dedication to the sport, Gidaree is a rising star in English football. He has shown that he is capable of competing at the highest level and has caught the eye of many scouts from top-tier clubs. It will be exciting to see what the future holds for this young footballer and where his career will take him.

Tarik Gidaree is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @AFCB_Academy Twitter)

Tarik Gidaree Facts and Wiki

Birth Place England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Tauruses Net Worth NA Age 20 Birthday May 8, 2003 Nationality English Position Right-back Senior Clubs Bournemouth. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Tarik Gidaree’s Net Worth and Salary

It is worth noting that Gidaree is a young player and is still in the early stages of his career. As a player in the AFC Bournemouth academy, he is likely to be on a developmental contract that offers minimal compensation. It is not until he progresses to the first team or signs a professional contract that he will earn a substantial salary.

Tarik Gidaree’s Career

Gidaree is a versatile full-back who can play on either the left or right side of the field. His attacking instincts and excellent crossing ability make him a valuable asset for any team. These qualities were on full display during his time in the AFC Bournemouth academy, where he was a regular member of the under-18 team.

In the 2020/21 season, Gidaree played a key role in helping the team win Merit League One, a major accomplishment for the young footballer. His performances on the pitch have caught the attention of many football experts, who believe that he has the potential to make it to the highest level of professional football.

Wishing a happy 19th birthday to development squad player, Tarik Gidaree!



Have a great day, Tarik 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/gTUHcDHTuU — AFC Bournemouth Academy (@AFCB_Academy) February 10, 2022

In February 2022, Gidaree joined Wimborne Town on a work experience loan. This move was designed to give him more playing time and help him develop his skills further. During his time at Wimborne, he played against some of the best teams in the Southern Premier South division, gaining valuable experience that will serve him well in the future.

Tarik Gidaree’s Family

There is limited information available about Tarik Gidaree’s family. However, it is known that he was born in England and joined the AFC Bournemouth academy ahead of the 2019/20 season. It is not publicly known whether he has any siblings or other family members involved in football.

Tarik Gidaree’s Girlfriend

The girlfriend or relationship status of Tarik Gidaree is not known to the general public. It’s possible that he likes to keep his personal life quiet because he’s a young footballer who is focused on his career. Athletes frequently put their training and sport above love relationships, especially early in their careers.

As a young player in the early stages of his career, it is not currently known whether Tarik Gidaree has any sponsors or endorsement deals. It is common for footballers to secure sponsorship deals once they have established themselves as successful and well-known players.

🖋️ We're delighted to announce the signing of Tarik Gidaree from @AFCB_Academy. The 19 year old full back joins us for the remainder of the season. Welcome Tarik! #UpTheMagpies. pic.twitter.com/qbgrZkBzrZ — Wimborne Town FC (@WimborneTownFC) February 15, 2022

Tarik Gidaree’s Cars and Tattoos

There is no information presently known on Tarik Gidaree’s vehicles or tattoos. It is significant to emphasise that private decisions, such as getting a tattoo or buying a car, may not be disclosed publicly by people.

