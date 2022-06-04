Tadhg Beirne – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Tadhg Beirne is an Irish professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Tadhg Beirne, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Tadhg Beirne Facts

Birth Place Eadestown, Ireland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Brenda Hyland Beirne Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 8 January 1992



School Clongowes Wood College Nationality Irish Wife Harriet Fuller Children No Social Media Instagram

Tadhg Beirne’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Beirne has a net worth of $ 2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Tadhg Beirne Career

Tadhg is one of the finest Irish players in the current era. He also plays for Munster in the United Rugby Championship and European Champions Cup. Mainly plays as a lock but also plays in the back row.

Tadhg is one of the finest Irish players in the current time (Sky Sports)

Beirne graduated though Leinster academy and made his senior debut from the bench against Cardiff Blues on 12 September 2015. The majority of the time beforehand, he had played for Leinster’s A team. When he wasn’t offered a new contract, he considered giving up Rugby to do a master’s in real estate.

Scarlets signed Beirne in the summer of 2016, and he made his debut in the season’s opening game. He enjoyed a successful season in the Welsh region. He was part of the team that won the 2017 Pro12 final, scoring a try in the 46-22 victory against Munster. He also won the 2017 Pro12 Grand Final with them.

In October 2017, Munster announced the signing of Beirne on a two-year contract. But before leaving the Scarlets, he was named the Guinness Players Player of the Season. In Beirne’s Champions Cup debut for Munster, he earned the Man of the Match award against Exeter Chiefs before earning the same accolade later in the pool stage against Leinster and the reverse fixture against Exeter. He signed a new contract with Munster in February 2022.

Beirne earned successive Pro14 Dream Team nominations in 2017-18 and 2018-19 (Sky Sports)

Beirne earned successive Pro14 Dream Team nominations in 2017-18 and 2018-19, playing for Scarlets and then Munster. His international career started with the Ireland U20 team that finished sixth in the 2012 IRB Junior World Championship. Beirne then played for the Ireland Sevens team in 2015. However, he had to wait another three years before his first senior cap when Ireland toured Australia in 2018.

He was part of Ireland’s 2019 World Cup squad. He was named Man of the Match against Italy and Scotland. In addition, he was nominated for the Player of the Championship award.

Tadhg Beirne Family and Personal Life

Tadhg Beirne was born on 8 January 1992 in Eadestown, Ireland. Not much is known about his father, but his mother, Brenda Hyland, is a famous personality. She was crowned the Rose of Tralee in 1983. His sister, Alannah Beirne, is a TV personality and fashion model.

Beirne’s mother is a famous personality. She was crowned the Rose of Tralee in 1983 (The42)

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. However, he is pretty active on Instagram and often posts stuff. Beirne has almost 35k followers. Despite being so tall, he is known for his tackling ability and often tops the turnover charts. He says: “Being tall, you need to have your technique pretty spot-on, and it’s getting better.”

Tadhg Beirne’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Tadhg recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Harriet Fuller. He proposed to her On 8 December 2021 night at the Adare Manor Hotel in Limerick. They will soon get married.

Harriet Fuller is known for being the fiance of rugby player Tadhg Beirne (Instagram)

There is not much information about Harriet’s occupation. However, it seems like she is a homemaker and has been a great support for Jones. She is often seen cheering for him in Stadiums. However, Harriet maintains a low-key profile.

FAQs about Tadhg Beirne

What is Tadhg Beirne’s net worth? Tadhg has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million. How old is Tadhg Beirne? Tadhg is 30 years old Which club did Tadhg Beirne make his debut in? Tadhg made his debut for Leinster Who is Tadhg Beirne married to? Tadhg Beirne is engaged to Harriet Fuller Does Tadhg have any children? No

Read More: