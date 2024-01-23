Ranking Every Sunderland Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Sunderland, a contender in The Championship, England’s second tier of professional football, possesses a diverse squad comprising 65 players and this article delves into the highest-earning 15 players at Sunderland, offering insights into their respective wages.

In the fiscal year of 2023, Sunderland’s comprehensive wage bill stands at £12,403,560 annually, averaging £238,530 per week. This financial commitment underscores the club’s dedication to maintaining a competitive squad in the demanding environment of the Championship, England’s second tier of professional football.

15. Timothée Pembélé:

Timothée Pembélé, a 20-year-old French defender, earns a weekly salary of £7,600, totalling £395,200 annually. His proficiency in right-centre back positions adds defensive strength to Sunderland. Pembélé’s youthful energy and international background contribute to the club’s strategy of blending emerging talents and diverse players for success in professional football.

Bordeaux’ French defender Timothee Pembele controls the ball during the French L1 football match between Girondins de Bordeaux and ES Troyes AC (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)

14. Trai Hume:

Trai Hume, the 21-year-old Northern Irish player, commands a weekly salary of £7,600, totalling £395,200 annually. With versatility in right/left back, wing-back, and central midfield positions, Hume enriches Sunderland’s tactical options. His skill and adaptability showcase the club’s commitment to fostering diverse talents for success in professional football.

13. Mason Burstow:

Mason Burstow, a 19-year-old English striker, earns a weekly salary of £7,900, accumulating to an annual income of £410,800. His goal-scoring prowess and youthful dynamism contribute significantly to Sunderland’s attacking strategies. Burstow exemplifies the club’s dedication to nurturing young talents, adding depth and vitality to their forward line in professional football.

12. Jobe Bellingham:

Jobe Bellingham, a promising 17-year-old English defensive midfielder who is the brother of Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham, commands a weekly salary of £8,100, totalling £421,200 annually. His strategic play and youthful vigour enhance Sunderland’s midfield control. Bellingham’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to developing and integrating young talents into the professional football landscape.

11. Alex Pritchard:

Alex Pritchard, a seasoned 30-year-old English attacking midfielder, commands a weekly salary of £8,500, accumulating to an annual income of £442,000. His experience and creative flair bolster Sunderland’s offensive strategies. Pritchard’s inclusion in the squad underscores the club’s strategy of blending seasoned players to ensure success in professional football.

10. Nazariy Rusyn:

Nazariy Rusyn, the 24-year-old Ukrainian talent, earns a weekly salary of £9,000, totalling £468,000 annually. His proficiency in left attacking midfield and striker roles brings diversity to Sunderland’s offensive arsenal. Rusyn’s skills and international background showcase the club’s commitment to blending versatile talents for success in the competitive landscape of professional football.

Nazariy Rusyn during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 First Leg match between Chelsea and Dynamo Kyiv (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

9. Luke O’Nien:

Luke O’Nien, the 28-year-old English player, earns a weekly salary of £9,000, totalling £468,000 annually. His versatility in defence and defensive midfield positions adds resilience to Sunderland’s squad. O’Nien’s experience and adaptability reflect the club’s commitment to well-rounded players, contributing to their competitiveness in the challenging realm of professional football.

8. Dan Neil:

Dan Neil, the 21-year-old English talent, commands a weekly salary of £9,400, totaling £488,800 annually. His proficiency in defensive and central attacking midfield roles adds depth and versatility to Sunderland’s strategies. Neil’s youthful energy and adaptability exemplify the club’s commitment to cultivating diverse talents for success in professional football.

7. Patrick Roberts:

Patrick Roberts, a 26-year-old English attacking midfielder, earns a weekly salary of £11,000, totaling £572,000 annually. His flair and creativity in right, left, and central attacking midfield positions enhance Sunderland’s offensive capabilities. Roberts’ experience adds a valuable dimension to the squad, reflecting the club’s commitment to strategic player acquisitions in professional football.

6. Dennis Cirkin:

Dennis Cirkin, a 21-year-old left centre-back from England, commands a weekly salary of £12,000, totalling £624,000 annually. His defensive prowess and versatility contribute significantly to Sunderland’s backline. Cirkin’s inclusion in the squad highlights the club’s commitment to young and skilled players, fortifying their defensive strategies in professional football.

5. Adil Aouchiche:

Adil Aouchiche, the 20-year-old French attacking midfielder, earns a weekly salary of £14,000, totaling £728,000 annually. His creative prowess and vision in central attacking midfield add flair to Sunderland’s offensive strategies. Aouchiche’s inclusion in the squad underscores the club’s commitment to international talent, elevating their competitiveness in professional football.

Sunderland player Adil Aouchiche celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Birmingham City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

4. Jack Clarke:

Jack Clarke, a 22-year-old English attacking midfielder, commands a weekly salary of £15,000, totaling £780,000 annually. His flair and skill in both right and left attacking midfield positions enrich Sunderland’s offensive arsenal. Clarke’s inclusion in the squad highlights the club’s dedication to versatile and dynamic talents for success in professional football.

3. Anthony Patterson:

Anthony Patterson, the 23-year-old English goalkeeper, commands a weekly salary of £16,000, totalling £832,000 annually. His reliability and shot-stopping abilities provide a solid foundation for Sunderland. Patterson’s crucial role between the goalposts reflects the club’s commitment to securing skilled goalkeepers, bolstering their defensive capabilities in the competitive landscape of professional football.

2. Daniel Ballard:

Daniel Ballard, the 23-year-old Northern Irish central defender, earns a weekly salary of £17,000, totalling £884,000 annually. His defensive prowess and strategic play contribute significantly to Sunderland’s backline. Ballard’s inclusion in the squad underscores the club’s commitment to sturdy defenders, fortifying their defensive strategies in the challenging realm of professional football.

1. Bradley Dack:

Bradley Dack, the 29-year-old English attacking midfielder, commands a weekly salary of £18,000, totalling £936,000 annually. His experience and goal-scoring abilities in central attacking midfield positions add potency to Sunderland’s offensive strategies. Dack’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to seasoned and impactful players in professional football.

Bradley Dack of Blackburn Rovers celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Read More:

FAQ: