Stuart Hogg – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Stuart Hogg is a Scottish professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Stuart Hogg, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Stuart Hogg Facts

Birth Place Melrose, Scotland Father’s Name John Hogg Mother’s Name Na Star Sign Cancer Net Worth (2022) $ 1.5 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 29 Date of Birth 24 June 1992



School Hawick High School Nationality Scottish Wife Gillian Smith Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram

Stuart Hogg’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Hogg has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Stuart Hogg Career

Stuart Hogg has been a regular for Scotland since he made his debut at the age of 19. He plays for Exeter Chiefs in the English Premiership and captains the Scottish national team. His playing positions are full-back and fly-half.

Stuart Hogg Net Worth 2022 (Rugby World)

Hogg was named Player of the Year with Scotland under-17s and later captain Scotland under-18 against Wales. He made his debut for Glasgow Warriors in the Magners League in February 2011. He became the youngest player to reach 100 appearances at the age of 24.

He joined Exeter Chiefs after spending nine years with Glasgow Warriors. Hogg became European and English premiership champion with Exeter Chiefs in 2020. He played an important role in all those victories.

Stuart gained his first cap for the Scotland national rugby union team after earning a call up to Andy Robinson’s 36 man squad for the 2012 Six Nations following a series of impressive performances for Glasgow.

During his international career, Hogg received back-to-back Player of the Six Nations awards in 2016 and 2017 and is one of the only two men to be given accolades consecutively. However, he couldn’t create such an impact in the later season as he was out with injuries. However, at the 2020 Six Nations Championship, he was named captain. Hogg captained Scotland for their first back to back win against England in four decades during the first game of the 2022 6 nations.

Hogg received back-to-back Player of the Six Nations awards (Sky Sports)

Hogg was first called up by the British & Irish Lions in 2013 for their tour of Australia when he was the youngest squad member and played five matches. He was also part of the 2017 tour to New Zealand. Still, He played only two games before being ruled out by a facial fracture – an injury suffered in an accidental collision with team-mate Conor Murray.

Stuart Hogg Family and Personal Life

Stuart was born on 24 June 1992 in Scotland Borders. His father, John, played Rugby at full-back for Hawick and refereed. His brother Graham Hogg played for Scotland in the IRB Sevens World Series and under-18, under-19 and under-20. Hogg was a pupil at Hawick High School.

Hogg’s parents looking at his playing pictures (ITV)

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. However, he loves watching Countdown, and he says: “I’m the king of three- or four-letter words.” He also has a phobia of snakes

Stuart Hogg’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Stuart and Gillian met as teenagers, and after years of dating and staying together, they got married in 2016. The couple has three kids together, namely Archie, Olivia and George.

Stuart with his wife Gillian and three kids (Instagram)



Gillian is very private, so there is not much information about her. However, she has done an exceptional job of looking after her family and children and supporting her husband.

Gillian is known for being the wife of Rugby player Stuart Hogg (Instagram)

FAQs about Stuart Hogg

What is Stuart Hogg’s net worth? Stuart Hogg has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. How old is Stuart Hogg? Stuart is 29 years old Which club did Stuart make his debut in? Stuart made his debut for Glasgow Warriors. Who is Stuart Hogg married to? Stuart is married to Gillian Smith Does Stuart have any children? Yes Stuart has three children

Read More: