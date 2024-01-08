Ranking Every Stevenage Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Stevenage Football Club, a dynamic and evolving team in the English football league system, has carved out a distinctive identity since its establishment in 1976, and this article explores the top 15 earners of the club, shedding light on their salaries, on-field contributions, and recent performances.

Stevenage competes in League One, the third tier of men’s professional football in England. This position reflects the club’s steady ascent and ambition in the football hierarchy. With a home squad comprising 42 players, Stevenage displays a commitment to nurturing a balanced team, blending seasoned professionals with emerging talent. This strategy is crucial for the club’s objectives of achieving success on the pitch and progressing in the league standings.

The club’s financial management, particularly in terms of player wages, is a critical aspect of its operations. In 2023, Stevenage’s total wage bill is £3,843,840 per year, equating to approximately £73,920 per week.

15. Jamie Reid (28, Northern Irish, Striker)

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND – AUGUST 8: Jamie Reid of Stevenage during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Stevenage and Watford at The Lamex Stadium on August 8, 2023 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Jamie Reid, a Northern Irish striker aged 28, commands a wage of £2,100 weekly, amounting to an annual salary of £109,200. Reid is distinguished for his striking capabilities, particularly his sharp finishing and positioning. These qualities make him a consistent goal threat, capable of exploiting even the slightest lapse in an opponent’s defence. Reid’s role in the team is pivotal, as he is often the primary target in offensive plays, utilizing his keen sense of positioning to outmanoeuvre defenders and find the back of the net.

14. Elliott List (26, English, Attacking Midfielder/Right Striker)

Elliott List, an English attacking midfielder and right striker, 26, earns £2,300 weekly or £119,600 yearly. His standout trait is his versatility, which allows him to switch seamlessly between midfield and forward roles. This flexibility is invaluable in attack, offering his team various tactical options. List’s ability to read the game and adapt his position accordingly makes him a dynamic player on the field.

13. Carl Piergianni (31, English, Centre-Back)

31-year-old English centre-back Carl Piergianni draws a weekly salary of £2,400, totalling £124,800 annually. Known for his solid defensive play and aerial strength, Piergianni is a cornerstone of his team’s defensive line. His ability to intercept and clear aerial threats, coupled with his disciplined positioning, makes him an essential part of the defensive unit.

12. Alex MacDonald (33, Scottish, Midfielder)

Scottish midfielder Alex MacDonald, at the age of 33, earns £2,500 weekly (£130,000 annually). MacDonald’s versatility allows him to operate across various midfield positions, providing his team with depth and tactical flexibility. His experience is a critical asset, offering both leadership and insight into the field.

11. Terence Vancooten (25, Guyanese, Defender/Midfielder)

Terence Vancooten of Stevenage in action during the Sky Bet League (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Terence Vancooten, a 25-year-old Guyanese defender and midfielder, earns £2,600 weekly, which amounts to £135,200 a year. His adaptability is highlighted by his proficiency in playing as both a right-centre back and a defensive midfielder. This versatility is a significant tactical asset, allowing for flexible formations and defensive solidity.

10. Harry Anderson (26, English, Right Wing-Back/Attacking Midfielder)

26-year-old English right wing-back and attacking midfielder Harry Anderson commands a wage of £3,200 weekly, or £166,400 annually. Anderson’s pace and crossing ability are crucial on the flanks, providing his team with width and a consistent supply of crosses into the opponent’s box.

9. Dan Sweeney (29, English, Defender/Midfielder)

Dan Sweeney, a 29-year-old English player who functions primarily as a centre-back and defensive midfielder, earns £3,400 weekly (£176,800 yearly). Known for his tackling and intercepting skills, Sweeney plays a dual role in both fortifying the defense and initiating plays from the back.

8. Dan Butler (28, English, Left Defender/Wing-Back)

Kieron Bowie of Northampton Town attempts to move with the ball past Dan Butler of Stevenage. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

28-year-old English left defender and wing-back Dan Butler also earns £3,400 weekly (£176,800 annually). Butler’s contributions are crucial both defensively and offensively, as he balances his defensive duties with the ability to advance up the field and support the attack.

7. Ben Thompson (27, English, Defensive Midfielder)

Ben Thompson, an English defensive midfielder aged 27, has a weekly wage of £3,500, totaling £182,000 annually. Thompson’s role in controlling the midfield and breaking up opposition plays is vital, acting as the team’s midfield anchor and providing stability and balance.

6. Aaron Pressley (21, Scottish, Striker)

21-year-old Scottish striker Aaron Pressley, with a weekly salary of £3,500 (£182,000 annually), is noted for his goal-scoring ability and aerial threat. Pressley’s physical presence in the box, coupled with his knack for finding scoring opportunities, makes him a significant offensive asset.

5. Nathan Thompson (32, English, Right-Centre Defender)

Nathan Thompson of Stevenage moves with the ball away from Tyreece Simpson of Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Nathan Thompson, a 32-year-old English right-centre defender, earns £3,900 weekly (£202,800 annually). His defensive positioning and experience are key to the team’s stability, bringing a level of composure and reliability to the backline.

4. Jordan Roberts (29, English, Attacking Midfielder/Forward)

29-year-old English attacking midfielder and forward Jordan Roberts commands £4,100 weekly (£213,200 annually). Roberts’ versatility in attacking roles adds depth and unpredictability to the team’s forward line, making him a valuable player in offensive strategies.

3. Harvey White (21, English, Defensive Midfielder)

English defensive midfielder Harvey White, aged 21, earns £4,200 weekly, which translates to £218,400 annually. White’s ability to dominate the midfield and dictate the pace of the game through his passing and positioning is crucial for controlling the flow of play.

2. Charlie McNeill (19, English, Striker)

Charlie McNeill, a 19-year-old English striker, has a weekly wage of £4,400 (£228,800 annually). As a promising talent, McNeill is known for his sharp finishing and intelligent movement in the final third, marking him as a potential future star.

1. Finley Burns (20, English, Centre-Back/Defensive Midfielder)

Finley Burns of Stevenage is challenged by Chi Ezennolim of Maidstone United. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Topping the wage bill at £7,300 weekly (£379,600 annually) is 20-year-old English centre-back and defensive midfielder Finley Burns. His defensive skills and potential mark him as a significant asset for the future, with his ability to read the game and intercept plays being particularly noteworthy.

