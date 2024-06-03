Steven Gerrard Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Steven George Gerrard, commonly known as Steven Gerrard, is a former professional football player and current manager who played most of his career for Premier League club Liverpool before his retirement. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience of playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career, and is also famous for being quite faithful since he almost spent his whole prime career playing at the same Premier League club Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard had a successful playing career with both Liverpool and the England national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring midfielders in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Liverpool during his 19-year stint at the club. After hanging up his boots, Steven Gerrard transitioned into management, starting with Liverpool’s youth team. He then went on to manage clubs across different leagues. Currently, he is the first-team manager of the Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Englishman’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Steven George Gerrard Age 44 years old Birth Place Whiston, England Date of Birth 30 May, 1980 Parents Paul and Julie Ann Gerrard Height 1.83 m Position Central midfielder Wife Alex Curran Children Lilly, Lexie, Lourdes, and Lio Gerrard Senior Career Liverpool FC, LA Galaxy Managerial Career Liverpool Academy, Rangers, Aston Villa, and Al-Ettifaq Star Sign Gemini

Steven Gerrard | Early Life and Family

Steven Gerrard was born in a small town called Whiston, England, on May 30, 1980. Coming from a humble background with English roots, sports was the most-loved part of his household, with all of his cousins involved in the sport. While one of his cousins, Anthony Gerrard, was a professional center-back who spent most of his career in the football league, his other cousin, Bobby Duncan, also played for Liverpool’s academy team.

Liverpool’s English midfielder Steven Gerrard (2R) reacts as he talks to his daughters Lilly-Ella, Lexie, and Lourdes (L), on the pitch at the start of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northwest England, on May 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

On June 16, 2007, Steven Gerrard married his wife Alex Curran, and since then, the couple’s bond has grown a lot and they have been living together peacefully. They have three daughters and one son. His daughters, Lilly, Lexie, and Lourdes Gerrard, along with his son Leo Gerrard, are all teenagers and are in school for their education.

Steven Gerrard | Club Career

Liverpool

After joining the Liverpool youth academy during his youth days, the player went through the youth academy levels performing on a brilliant level so much so that Gerrard was given his first-team debut for Liverpool on November 29, 1998, in a Premier League match against Blackburn Rovers. Initially in his career, Gerrard struggled to impress the managers, often playing out of position and lacking depth. Nonetheless, Liverpool’s coaching staff believed in the player and Gerrard saw himself primarily as a defensive midfielder, looking for key tackles.

Becoming captain in 2003 for the Liverpool team after suffering through numerous injury issues in the past season, Gerrard started delivering at a consistent pace and became a key part of every Liverpool team under different managers. Under his captaincy, he helped his club win the EFL Cup, the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup. He was also named the UEFA Best Player of Europe in 2005 and the Footballer of the Year in 2009.

Known for his versatility and wide skills to play different positions and roles for the team, Gerrard continued to play consistently well for the club, with impressive numbers even as a defensive midfielder. He was once regarded as possibly the best football player in the world. After his impressive 500th league appearance for Liverpool in a goalless draw against West Brom on March 25, 2015, Gerrard shockingly left the club in the summer and signed for MLS club LA Galaxy in the summer of 2015.

Liverpool player Steven Gerrard (2nd L) shakes hands with coach Jurgen Klopp after being substituted during their end-of-season friendly football match against Sydney FC at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney on May 24, 2017. (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

LA Galaxy

Playing for the MLS side for the next season, Gerrard helped them reach important finals with his all-important goals, assists, and contributions, but he was never able to help them win any major trophy during his 18-month contract there. After facing unexpected aging issues during long journeys to away games in diverse weather and altitudes, Steven Gerrard announced his retirement from professional football on November 24, 2016.

CARSON, CA – AUGUST 23: Steven Gerrard #8 of the Los Angeles Galaxy attacks as he is defended by Kwadwo Poku #88 Andrew Jacobson #4 of New York City FC during the first half at StubHub Center August 23, 2015, in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard | International Career

After his impressive youth days, Gerrard was called up early in the England senior national team squad and made his debut against Ukraine on May 31, 2000. After his debut in 2000, the player participated in various international competitions for his country, including Euro 2000, the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Euro 2004, the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Euro 2012, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and other qualifying matches.

After becoming England’s fourth most-capped international player with 114 caps, Gerrard announced his retirement from international football on July 21, 2014, after his former teammate Jorden Henderson described him as “probably the best player this country has ever seen—not only as a player but also as a leader and a captain.

Steven Gerrard | Managerial Career

Following his retirement in November 2016, the Liverpool youth team appointed him as their youth coach after he impressed everyone with his work ethic, knowledge, and attitude toward the academy. Showing his impressive performances with the Liverpool youth teams, Gerrard was confirmed as the new manager of the Scottish club Rangers on June 1 and signed a four-year contract ahead of the 2018–19 season.

After his senior managerial debut on July 12, 2018, he helped his club perform majestically in matches in the next three seasons, finally helping the Rangers win the Scottish League in the 2020–21 season through a record-breaking season, claiming 102 points without even losing a single league match.

MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 30:Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is seen before the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell FC and Rangers FC on October 30, 2021, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Gerrard, after his first managerial trophy with Rangers, was appointed as the head coach of Aston Villa, where he provided mixed results under his tenure. Despite signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the club, Gerrard was dismissed by the club on October 20, 2022, after winning just two matches in the 12 opening matches with the club in the 2022–23 season.

Despite not impressing at the previous club as a manager, Gerrard was appointed manager of the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq on July 3, 2023. After signing a two-year contract extension with the club, he set his stay in the club until the summer of 2027 and has been helping the club perform on a different level in the last matches due to his tactical brilliance and in-game decisions.

Steven Gerrard | Records and Statistics

Steven Gerrard’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool FC 710 186 157 LA Galaxy 39 5 15 England 114 21 23

Steven Gerrard | Net Worth

Reportedly, Steven Gerrard’s estimated net worth is around $90 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football club manager for Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. The Englishman has also earned quite a lot during his playing career from his handsome wages with numerous clubs.

FAQs