Spain vs Germany: Match Preview, Team News, Prediction and more.

Spain vs Germany will be the standout tie in the Euro 2024 quarter finals

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Spain and Germany promises to be a thrilling encounter as two of football’s most illustrious nations go head-to-head on Friday evening. Both teams have demonstrated their prowess in the tournament thus far, making this match highly anticipated

Spain advanced to the quarterfinals with a commanding 4-1 victory over Georgia. Despite a shaky start, where Robin Le Normand’s own goal in the 18th minute gave Georgia an early lead, La Roja quickly regrouped. Rodri’s equalizer in the 39th minute set the stage for a dominant second-half performance.

Fabian Ruiz put Spain ahead in the 51st minute, followed by Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, who sealed the win. This emphatic performance showcased Spain’s attacking depth and resilience, solidifying their status as one of the tournament favourites. Young talents like Williams and Lamine Yamal have been particularly impressive, lighting up the competition with their skill and creativity.

Germany’s path to the quarterfinals was more arduous, facing a stern test against Denmark. The match saw several close calls for the Germans, including a crucial block by Antonio Rudiger on a Christian Eriksen shot. The breakthrough came when Kai Havertz converted a penalty, followed by Jamal Musiala’s goal, securing Germany’s place in the last eight. The host nation will be acutely aware of Spain’s attacking potency and will need to be at their defensive best to contain La Roja’s vibrant forwards.

Spain’s fluid attacking style will clash with Germany’s disciplined defensive approach. The key for Spain will be to maintain their possession-based game and exploit any defensive lapses from Germany. Meanwhile, Germany will aim to disrupt Spain’s rhythm and capitalize on counter-attacks.

The Spain vs. Germany quarterfinal is poised to be one of the standout fixtures of Euro 2024. With both teams in excellent form and boasting a wealth of talent, this match has all the ingredients for a memorable clash.

Spain and Germany will take on each other on Friday 5th July at 5 PM BST at MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Team News

Spain

Luis De La Fuente rested half of his players in Spain’s third group game, ensuring they were energized for the quarterfinal match against Georgia, which the two-time Euro winners won convincingly. However, Spain will have doubts over the availability of Nacho Fernandez and Ayoze Perez. Nacho has not played since facing Croatia, and it’s unlikely he will start against Germany.

De La Fuente will likely stick with a 4-3-3 system, using the same lineup as against Georgia. Dani Carvajal will play right back, with Unai Simon in goal. The defensive line will consist of Aymeric Laporte and Robin Le Normand, with Marc Cucurella starring as left back. Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, and Pedri will be positioned in midfield, with Lamine Yamal on the right wing, Nico Williams on the left, and Alvaro Morata as the central striker.

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz, Lamine, Williams, Morata

Germany

Julian Nagelsmann should make some strategic decisions for Germany’s quarterfinal clash against Spain, bringing back Jonathan Tah from suspension to partner with Antonio Rudiger in the heart of the defence. With the rest of the squad fit and ready, Nagelsmann is set to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, aiming to leverage both defensive solidity and attacking flair.

Manuel Neuer will start as the goalkeeper, bringing his vast experience and shot-stopping abilities to the fore. Joshua Kimmich will play as the right-back, providing both defensive cover and an additional option in attack with his crossing and playmaking skills. The centre-back pairing of Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rudiger combines physical presence with tactical awareness, which is crucial for neutralizing Spain’s dynamic forwards. David Raum will take up the left-back position, known for his pace and ability to join the attack.

In the midfield, Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich will operate as the double pivot, tasked with controlling the tempo of the game and breaking up Spain’s attacking plays. Kroos, with his passing range and vision, will look to orchestrate the play from deep, while Andrich will provide the necessary defensive support and box-to-box energy.

Ilkay Gundogan will function as the attacking midfielder, aiming to link up play between the midfield and the forward line. His late runs into the box and ability to find pockets of space will be crucial against a well-organized Spanish defence. On the right wing, Leroy Sane will retain his position over Florian Wirtz, bringing his dribbling prowess and speed to stretch the Spanish backline. Jamal Musiala will play on the left wing, where his creativity and ability to cut inside onto his stronger foot can cause problems for the opposition.

Leading the line will be Kai Havertz, taking on the No. 9 role. Havertz’s versatility and intelligent movement will be key in unsettling Spain’s defence, as he looks to capitalize on any scoring opportunities created by his teammates.

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum, Andrich, Kroos, Sane, Gundogan, Musiala, Havertz

Spain vs. Germany: key match stats

Spain are the only nation to win all their group matches in Euro 2024.

Jamal Musiala of Germany is currently leading the scoring charts with three goals.

Lamine Yamal is currently the top assister in Euro 2024.

Spain vs. Germany: a match-deciding duel

Rodri vs. Toni Kroos

This duel will be one for the history books as both players are the engines of their respective nations, controlling the tempo and creating opportunities for their sides. Germany will struggle to transition from defence to attack if Rodri successfully prevents Kroos from getting on the ball, restricting his space, and neutralizing his influence throughout the game. Meanwhile, Kroos will be Germany’s most crucial player, facilitating cohesive play and linking the defence with the offense.

Prediction

Spain 1-2 Germany

This game will be won in a tactical battle, as both teams excel in their strategic approaches. Spain, with their fluid and dynamic style, could pose significant challenges for the host nation, especially given Germany’s recent struggles to create scoring opportunities against Denmark. However, Germany will benefit from the unwavering support of their home fans, which could provide the extra push they need. Despite Spain’s prowess, the home advantage might just be the deciding factor, giving Germany the edge in this quarterfinal clash and securing their place in the Euro 2024 semifinals.