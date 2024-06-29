The European Championships are about fairy tales, and Georgia are over the clouds following their performance against Portugal, and they will meet another football giant in the last sixteen as they face Spain in the round of sixteen.

Spain are the only team of the lot to win all of their group-stage games in the ongoing campaign, and they will jump into the knockouts with beaming confidence after having demonstrated their prowess in the last three games. They look like a side that is clicking on the same page from top down, and it is down to the magnificent work done by Luis de la Fuente. This is the first time since 2008 that they have won all three games at the Euros, and they are exhibiting why they are considered one of the tournament favourites.

La Roja had pretty tough cards dealt in terms of group stages as they were paired with Italy, Croatia, and Albania, which peaked as a group of death for many. However, this Spanish side passed the test with glowing colours.

Spain started their European campaign with a 3-0 win over Croatia, with all three goals coming in the first half. With three points secured, they went into the game against Italy with high expectations of showcasing their attacking prowess once again. However, none of the attackers came through with a goal, although the find of the EURO campaign, Riccardo Calafiori, scored his own goal in the fifty-fifth minute, which proved enough for Spain to take all three points.

With the top spot already annexed, Luis de la Fuente used the cushion to rotate his squad, which gave many talented Spaniards an opportunity to experience playing in this prestigious championship, and former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres needed only 13 minutes to put La Furia Española in front, giving them a lead that proved enough to secure all three points and maintain their unbeaten record in the group stage.

On the other side of the fixture, Georgia has captured the hearts of football fanatics around the globe with their performances, as they have produced some exciting football in the ongoing campaign. They have created the biggest upset in the competition’s history, per FIFA rankings, by defeating Portugal to qualify for the knockouts. While Portugal named a new eleven after securing the top spot, albeit nothing to take away from Georgia, who seized the opportunities presented to them and ensured that they defended their opponents out of the game. They produced a display stunning the football world as they secured a place in the final sixteen.

This is Georgia’s first major tournament, and Willy Sagnol’s men have secured a place in the knockout stages. They started the European Championships on the back foot after getting beaten by Turkey, but they did secure a 1-1 draw against Czechia to keep their hopes alive going into the final game of the group stages. Georgia’s starboy Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted a magnificent opener in the first couple of minutes into the game, netting the fastest goal of the ongoing EURO finals so far. Georges Mikautadze continues his push for the Golden Boot after scoring his third goal in as many games this European Championship.

Spain vs Georgia has been organized at Cologne Stadium, as the game will kick off at 8 p.m. BST on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Spain vs Georgia: TEAM NEWS

Spain

La Roja have a couple of injury concerns to deal with going into the knockouts as Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez and Real Betis’ Ayoze Perez are facing a race against time to be fit for the bow this Sunday. Luis de la Fuente will have a full squad available beyond the aforementioned two, as he made ten changes in Spain’s last game of the group stage.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was suspended for their game against Albania, and he will return to the fold for their match on Sunday. He alone brings ample strength to their midfield while providing balance to the starting eleven. Alongside Rodri, all of Alvaro Morata, Pedri, Yamal, and Nico Williams will be in the starting lineup once again.

Luis de la Fuente will bring back Unai Simon between the sticks, despite David Raya having an impressive game against Albania. Alongside Simon, Dani Carvajal will accompany him on the right back while the duo of Le Normand and Laporte start in the heart of the defence as Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella takes up Grimaldo’s place in the left-back role. Man City ace Rodri will head the midfield alongside Ruiz and Pedri, while Nico Williams and Yamal start on the flanks. Alvaro Morata leads the line.

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Morata, Williams

Spain vs Georgia: Predicted lineup of the Spanish side for the fixture.

Georgia

They will walk into the game with high emotions and will be looking to create another upset in the ongoing European championships. Willy Sagnol’s men will be looking to have a disciplined game where they work without the ball while dominating spaces to ensure Spain don’t have any high xG probability chances, and they will be looking to capitalize on the pace and power of their forward line to take advantage in transitions.

Anzor Mekvabishvili will be suspended for the game following his yellow card in the dying minutes against Portugal.

Willy Sagnol will be looking to maintain his 5-3-2 formation going into the game against Spain, looking to frustrate them with goal-scoring opportunities. They have one of the best goalkeepers in the recently concluded La Liga season in Giorgi Mamardashvili, and he will continue between the sticks as Davli, Kashia, and Kverkveliya start in the defensive three, with Kakabadze and Lochoshvili anchoring them on the defensive flanks. Kiteishvili will start at the base of the midfield alongside Kochorashvili and Chakvetadze in the central midfield as Kvaratskhelia and Mikautadze make up the front line.

Georgia Predicted XI (5-3-2): Mamardashvili, Tsitaishvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Spain vs Georgia: Predicted lineup of Georgia for the fixture.

Spain vs Georgia: Key Stats

Georgia striker Mikautadze is the highest goal scorer in the ongoing European Championships, with three goals in three games.

Kvaratskhelia has only one goal and no assists this Euros.

The game on Sunday will be the eighth time Spain meets Georgia, but their first clash in a major tournament. Spain has won six of the seven previous games.

Spain were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup and the 2022 World Cup.

Match-deciding duel

Alvaro Morata vs Guram Kashia

Morata is one of the most versatile strikers in world football; he can do just about everything that is needed from a centre-forward, and it is important for Georgia to keep him dry of services and stay tight to him without giving him spaces to run into. This is something that Georgia captain Kashia will be looking to limit by operating in the middle of the defensive line. Kashia is one of the players who will not be shy about physically dominating his opponent and making a mark on the game.

While we all know the quality that Morata possesses, he will be looking to lead his country into the next round and get a goal or two under his belt. This is a clash that can potentially decide if Spain gets frustrated with high xG chances or if they get space to operate behind the defensive line.

Prediction

Spain 2-0 Georgia

Spain are clear favourites to win the game on paper as they look to continue to keep their unbeaten run in the ongoing championship as they look to go deep into the championship. While Georgia can be threatening on the counters, Spain has the armoury to make the ball cut through their blocks and make a mark in the game.