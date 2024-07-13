Spain vs England: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More.

Spain and England will face off for continental supremacy in the Euro 2024 final

As Euro 2024 reaches its climax, the football world braces for a thrilling final between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. This highly anticipated match will determine the champions of Europe, with Spain looking to add to their illustrious history and England aiming to lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy for the first time.

Spain, guided by Luis de la Fuente, entered the tournament somewhat under the radar but quickly established themselves as a formidable contender. They navigated the so-called ‘Group of Death’ with ease, securing nine points from three matches against Croatia, Italy, and Albania. Impressively, they emerged from the group stage without conceding a goal to an opposition player.

In the knockout stages, Spain demonstrated their resilience and quality. A stunning 4-1 comeback against Georgia in the last-16 and a tense extra-time victory over hosts Germany in the quarter-finals showcased their grit and talent. The semi-final against France was another test of their mettle, with young star Lamine Yamal lighting up the Allianz Arena and Dani Olmo sealing the win.

Spain’s journey to the final has not been without challenges, but their blend of experience and youthful exuberance has seen them through. They now stand on the brink of history, aiming to become the first European men’s team to win four major tournaments consecutively.

England’s Euro 2024 campaign has been a rollercoaster. Gareth Southgate’s men had a mixed group stage, winning only once against Serbia and drawing against Denmark and Slovenia. Their knockout phase has been a tale of resilience and drama, coming from behind in both the last-16 and quarter-finals.

A lacklustre win over Slovakia and a penalty shootout victory against Switzerland set the stage for a semi-final clash with the Netherlands. Despite early setbacks, including a goal from Dutch prodigy Xavi Simons, England produced their best performance of the tournament. A late winner from Ollie Watkins, following a perfect penalty from Harry Kane, propelled them to their second consecutive Euro final.

Southgate’s squad has shown incredible determination and character, setting new records along the way. Kane’s scoring feats and the team’s ability to perform under pressure have been pivotal to their success.

We take a look at how both sides could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News and Predicted XI

Spain

Spain’s bad-tempered quarter-final against Germany saw Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand fall foul of the referee, leading to their suspensions for the semi-final. Both players are now back at De la Fuente’s disposal, bringing much-needed fresh legs to the Roja XI. Carvajal will replace Jesus Navas, while Le Normand should push Nacho to the bench.

Spain are expected to maintain a 4-3-3 formation with Unai Simon in goal. Daniel Carvajal and Marc Cucurella should hold the flanks in defence, while Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte should form the centre-back pairing. Rodri should form the midfield pivot, with Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz pushing forward.

Skipper Alvaro Morata should lead the line with the electric duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams providing support. Morata was initially a concern given his freak injury after the win against France. Thankfully for Spain, he trained normally and should lead them out.

Predicted Playing XI (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Morata, Williams

England

England arrive in Berlin with a fully fit squad, including Luke Shaw, who has recovered from injury. Shaw’s performance against Switzerland and his effective stint in the semi-final suggests he may start, replacing Kieran Trippier at left-back.

Southgate is likely to stick with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. Jordan Pickford will guard the goal, with a back three of John Stones, Harry Maguire, and Marc Guehi.

Shaw and Kyle Walker will operate as wing-backs, while Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham form the midfield pivot. Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka will support captain Harry Kane in attack. Southgate has enough game-changers on the bench and it remains to be seen if he will have the nerve to make bold calls or play the long game and roll the dice.

Predicted Playing XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Key Stats

A victory on the night will see Spain secure their fourth title, making them the most successful side in the competition’s history.

A win for England will see them triumph in the European Championships for the first time in their history.

Spain and England have faced off 27 times in all competitions. La Roja have won 10 games while England have won 14. Three games ended in a draw.

England have never lost to Spain in a UEFA European Championship clash before.

Match Deciding Duel

Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Luke Shaw (Spain)

Lamal has been a critical difference-maker for Spain in this year’s tournament and will hope to end it on a high. Up against the recently returned Luke Shaw, he will aim to run rings against the English veteran.

Shaw’s ability to get caught out could provide Yamal the space he needs to run into and put the English backline into disarray. This should also subsequently free up Dani Olmo to make his trademarks into the box.

Prediction

Spain 1-1 England (Spain to Win on Penalties)

England will be keen to end their trophy drought and also go one better than last time around. While they have a strong squad with plenty of depth, Southgate’s inability to take calculated risks should play right into Spain’s hands. It remains unlikely that the trophy will go ‘home’ anytime soon.