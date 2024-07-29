Spain vs. Egypt: Paris Olympics Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

Spain take on Egypt in their final group stage clash at the Paris Olympics

Spain are taking on Egypt in their final match of the group stages of the Paris Olympics 2024. The match is going to take place at Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux. The game will kick off at 3 pm France time.

Spain is one of the favourites to end up in the top 3 positions on the podium. Spain have been very fluid in their attack and have a clear game plan working for them. They have scored 5 goals in the tournament so far and have conceded only two goals. Santi Demia’s side has been rock solid in defence until now and has been working as a unit on the field.

With the likes of Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia at the heart of the defence the team is doing well. Juan Miranda and Juanlu Sanchez have also been impressive so far. Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez and Oroz have been clinical upfront having goals and assists to their name in the first two matches of the group stage. Spain beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in their opening encounter and later defeated Dominican Republic by 3 goals to 1. Spain will not be under any pressure as they have already qualified for the knockout stages.

On the other hand, Egypt has to sneak in a draw in order to cement their place in the second position. They are currently 2nd in the points table above Dominican Republic. If Egypt can manage a point in this game they will comfortably qualify, but if they don’t then they will want Uzbekistan to beat Dominican Republic in their final match.

In the two matches that they have played Rogerio Micale’s side has won one and drew the other match securing fpur points out of the possible six. Previously, Egypt has never beaten Spain in any tournament. Egypt on the other hand have not conceded a single goal until now. They have been very disciplined at the back and have managed to stop the opponents from getting behind and scoring.

Team News and Predicted XI

Spain

Spain is unbeaten in the tournament so far and is looking for a team to beat. They have managed to outrun opponents and win those duels in the midfield with ease. Players like Baena, Fermin Lopez and Barrios have bossed the midfield. They would like to stick with the same XI in order to keep the momentum going.

Predicted XI:- Tenas, Sanchez, Garcia, Cubarsi, Miranda, Barrios, Lopez, Baena, Oroz, Ruiz, Gomez

Egypt

Egypt are also unbeaten so far and has looked rock solid in defence as they have not conceded a single goal. Their midfield and defence have found a way to work together. Against Spain, they will have to find ways to score a goal.

Predicted XI:- Alaa, Eid, Fayed, Abdelmaguid, El Debes, Shehata, Elneny, Kouka, Zizo, Adel, Faisal

Match Deciding Duel

Sergio Gomez vs Ahmed Eid

Sergio Gomez has been exceptional for Spain so far. He has been making those runs behind the defenders and causing problems for the opposition. Ahmed Eid has his task cut out as he is the one who will track his runs. Ahmed Eid will have to make sure Gomez does not get behind him to give that killer pass or shot on goal.

Prediction

Spain 2-1 Egypt

Spain will come out as winners in this game by 2 goals to 1. Egypt have been solid in defence but Spain will manage to penetrate Egypt because of the sheer quality they possess going forward.