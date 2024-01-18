Ranking Every Southampton Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Leeds United, one of the clubs known for its history currently competes in the second division of English football and This article explores the top 15 earners at Southampton, focusing on their wages, presented in ascending order of their annual salaries.

Southampton, a team competing in The Championship, England’s second division, showcases a squad of 72 players, a blend of experienced veterans and emerging talents. In 2023, Southampton’s total wage expenditure stands at £38,705,160 annually, amounting to £744,330 per week. This significant investment underscores their commitment to building a competitive team capable of thriving in one of England’s most challenging leagues.

15. Gavin Bazunu

Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, aged 21, commands a salary of £25,000 weekly, totalling £1,300,000 annually. Bazunu’s goalkeeping skills and potential for growth make him a key figure in Southampton’s long-term plans.

14. Ross Stewart

Scottish striker Ross Stewart, 26, earns £28,000 per week, amounting to an annual income of £1,456,000. Stewart’s goal-scoring ability and presence in the forward line are crucial for Southampton, especially in creating and converting goal-scoring opportunities.

13. Jack Stephens

English player Jack Stephens, 29, capable of playing as a central defender and defensive midfielder, earns £30,000 weekly, leading to an annual salary of £1,560,000. Stephens’ versatility and defensive skills add depth and flexibility to Southampton’s squad.

Jack Stephens of Southampton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Southampton FC. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

12. Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana, 21, also commands a weekly wage of £30,000, resulting in an annual income of £1,560,000. Sulemana’s pace and skill on the wings provide Southampton with dynamic attacking options.

11. Flynn Downes

English defensive midfielder Flynn Downes, 24, earns £32,000 per week, totalling £1,664,000 annually. Downes’ role in controlling the midfield and breaking up opposition plays is pivotal for Southampton’s tactical balance.

10. Che Adams

Scottish striker Che Adams, also 26, earns the same wage of £32,000 weekly, which adds up to £1,664,000 a year. Adams’s striking ability and physicality up front add a critical dimension to Southampton’s attacking play.

9. Adam Armstrong

English attacking midfielder/right striker Adam Armstrong, 26, commands a salary of £33,000 weekly, amounting to £1,716,000 annually. Armstrong’s versatility and goal-scoring prowess make him a valuable asset in Southampton’s offensive lineup.

Adam Armstrong of Southampton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Southampton FC. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

8. Stuart Armstrong

Scottish attacking midfielder Stuart Armstrong, 31, earns £34,000 per week, translating to an annual salary of £1,768,000. His creativity and playmaking abilities in the midfield are key to Southampton’s attacking strategies.

7. Joe Aribo

Nigerian attacking midfielder Joe Aribo, 26, also earns £36,000 weekly, resulting in a yearly salary of £1,872,000. Aribo’s versatility and technical skills are crucial in Southampton’s midfield, contributing significantly to both defence and offence.

6. Jan Bednarek

Polish central defender Jan Bednarek, aged 27, earns the same wage of £36,000 weekly, amounting to an annual income of £1,872,000. Bednarek’s defensive abilities and aerial prowess make him an integral part of Southampton’s defence.

5. Kyle Walker-Peters

English defender/wing-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 26, also earns £36,000 per week, which sums up to £1,872,000 a year. Walker-Peters’ contributions on both flanks, particularly in defence and supporting the attack, showcase his adaptability and importance.

4. Carlos Alcaraz

Argentine attacking midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, 20, earns £38,000 weekly, leading to an annual salary of £1,976,000. Alcaraz’s skill and creativity in the midfield position add a dynamic element to Southampton’s playmaking and offensive tactics.

Carlos Alcaraz of Southampton on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton FC. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. Alex McCarthy

English goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, 33, commands a weekly wage of £45,000, translating to £2,340,000 annually. McCarthy’s experience and shot-stopping abilities are key to Southampton’s defensive strategies.

2. Ryan Fraser

Scottish attacking midfielder Ryan Fraser, 29, earns £63,000 per week, amounting to an annual salary of £3,276,000. Fraser’s pace, skill, and ability to create chances from the wings make him a significant asset in Southampton’s attacking lineup.

1. Mason Holgate

English defender Mason Holgate, 26, earns £69,000 per week, leading to an annual salary of £3,588,000. Holgate’s versatility in defence, capable of playing as a right central defender, along with his ability to contribute in various defensive roles, makes him a crucial asset in Southampton’s backline.

Mason Holgate is Southampton’s highest earner, with a weekly salary of £69,000. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

