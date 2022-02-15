Son Heung-min 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Son Heung-min is a Tottenham Hotspur star and one of the most lethal foreign strikers in the Premier League. Read on to learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Son Heung-min has become one of the best players of Tottenham Hotspur in recent seasons. Coming from a small city in South Korea, he has overcome every barrier to make it big in the Premier League. His family, especially his father, has acted as a guide for the striker. His life and career are very interesting. Today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about Son. Without further ado, let’s begin!

Birth Place Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, South Korea Father’s Name Son Woong-Jung Mother’s Name Eun Ja Kil Star Sign Cancer Net Worth €28 Million (£25 Million) Age 30 Date of Birth 8th July 1992 Nationality South Korean Position Forward Youth Clubs Hupyeong Middle School (2005-2006), Yukminkwan Middle School (2006-2007), FC Seoul U18 (2007-2008), Hamburger SV (2008-2010) Senior Clubs Hamburger SV, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur Achievements (Selected) Asian Games 2018 (Gold Medal) Girlfriend N.A Children N.A Sponsorships Adidas Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Son Heung-min net worth and salary

Son Heung-min has a total net worth of €28 Million (£25 Million), mainly representing his earnings from football contracts and sponsorship deals. He has become one of the most crucial players for Tottenham in recent seasons. That’s why the Spurs awarded him a lucrative 5-year renewal deal in 2020. He currently earns £137,124-per-week which amounts to £7,130,435-per year. As he is becoming a star name among the fans, the Spurs have to pay a lot more in the coming days to prevent him from leaving the club. That’s why his earnings are only going to rise in the future.

Son Heung-min has a net worth of €28 Million (£25 Million). (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Son Heung-min Club Career

Son started his football journey at a young age with FC Seoul. His father made great efforts to train him and made him ambitious and hungry. After making a breakthrough with the South Korean team, he joined the youth setup of Hamburger SV in 2008. He was loaned to FC Seoul in the next season. However, he took it as a learning opportunity rather than a defeat. He showed excellence and was called back by Hamburger SV. He made his senior debut in 2010 and went on to play 78 games for the German club.

His incredible rise in Germany was tracked down by Bayer Leverkusen, who signed him in 2013. He earned a starting position in the squad in just one season at the German club. In two years at the club, he scored 29 goals and gave 11 assists in 87 appearances. He got serious interest from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur during his 2nd season with the German club.

The Spurs signed him in 2015. Since then, he has been a stand-out performer in the English team. In his first season, he scored four goals and provided just 1 assist. However, as soon as he settled into the team, he started breathing fire from his boot. He has scored 117 goals and provided 69 assists in 308 appearances. He has already become a grand figure at the club. Even though a sudden injury hampered his 2021/22 season, he still managed to be the team’s top scorer before being sidelined.

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (L) shoots to score their third goal past Crystal Palace’s English goalkeeper Jack Butland (R). (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Son Heung-min International career

Son has been involved with the national setup from the U-17 level. He played in the U-17 World Cup in 2009 as a member of the South Korean U-17 men’s football team. His incredible qualities assisted him in getting his senior debut after just one year. He participated in a friendly game against Syria with the senior team in 2010.

Son has become a crucial player for his national team in recent seasons. He played in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups with South Korea. However, his big break came in the Asian Games. He helped his team secure the 2018 Asian Cup that eventually exempted the whole squad from compulsory military service.

South Korea’s forward Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Son Heung-min Family

Son Heung-min was born on 8th July 1992. His father, Son Woong-Jung has played with the national side in his youth. His father managed his training sessions from childhood. Still, whenever he goes to his home country, his father helps him train and retain fitness. His mother, Eun Ja Kil, is a housewife. He also has an elder brother named Heung-Yun Son.

Son Heung-min with his father and mother. (Credit: Twitter)

Son Heung-min Girlfriend and child

Son Heung-min is single currently. However, he has dated K-pop stars such as Bang Min-ah and Yoo So-young. He has a stringent stance when it comes to marriage. Son has claimed that he will not marry and have children before the end of his professional career. Well, that’s a pretty strong claim.

Son has been in a partnership with Adidas since his Hamburger SV days. He also appears in the advertisements of Gillette and an Ice Cream company from South Korea named Bing Ice Cream.

Son Heung-min featuring in an Adidas advert. (Credit: Adidas Football)

Son Heung-min Car and Tattoo

Son doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. Due to the lack of information, we are currently not sure what type of car he rides.

Son doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. (Credit: Getty Images)

Son Heung-min Social Media

Son Heung-min is active on the two major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Facebook 5.1M followers Here Instagram 5.7m followers Here

Read More:

FAQs about Son Heung-min