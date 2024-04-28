Some key players to watch at Euro 2024

FRANCE WIN 14-0 🤯



Taking place this June and July in Germany, lovers of the beautiful game are gearing up for a feast of international football at Euro 2024. With 24 nations taking part and a selection of talented stars aiming to stand out on one of the biggest stages of all, it promises to be an unmissable few weeks.

England are the current favourites

Although anything can happen in tournament football and form heading into it can go out the window, it seems as though fans who are picking their fantasy squads and indulging in some EURO 2024 bets will be backing England. The Three Lions are currently 3/1 favourites to win the competition, although Gareth Southgate’s side aren’t the only team filled with an abundance of danger men.

In fact, one of the most appealing aspects of the tournament is that a number of teams can win it. Those making bold predictions with their friends and betting on football with Paddy Power certainly shouldn’t discount teams like France, hosts Germany, Spain, Portugal, and current holders Italy. These sides, plus others, have a number of key players who could be influential figures in a highly pressurised situation.

Kylian Mbappe is capable of firing France to glory

While sides like England will be hoping the likes of Harry Kane manages to continue his domestic goalscoring exploits on the international stage, France have Kylian Mbappe to rely on. The current Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the world’s best players after scoring hatfuls for the French giants and consistently delivering for Les Bleus.

Despite failing to see off Argentina in the World Cup final, Mbappe shone once again. Likewise, during qualification, he has been one of Didier Deschamps’ go-to players. Mbappe is more than capable of finishing top scorer in Germany and cementing himself alongside some of French football’s most iconic stars by lifting the trophy in Berlin on Sunday 14 July.

Virgil van Dijk is back to his very best

If the Netherlands are to do the unthinkable and triumph in Germany, then you can guarantee that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk will have something to do with it. An integral part of the Dutch side, the rock at the back is one of Holland’s most influential voices and a presence they can rely on during the biggest encounters.

Turning out for a side that hasn’t won a major trophy since 1988 comes with its pressures, of course, but the current skipper has the credentials needed to lead his troops to the latter stages of the competition. From there, anything is possible.

Rodri is arguably the best player in his position right now

After adding goal involvements and assists to his game, Manchester City and Spain star, Rodri, is widely regarded as the best player in his midfield position at the moment. The Spanish are always dangerous when it comes to tournament football and the former Atletico Madrid player is the midfield linchpin any top side requires.

A key component of their team, the treble-winner brings a mixture of strength, intelligence, and experience to a Spain side that contains a number of young players. For many, Rodri is Spain’s most important cog.

Veteran Ronaldo is still a threat

🚨 Porto Manager: "We must thank God for living in Cristiano's time. We must thank God because he is Portuguese. We will not see another Cristiano even if we live for another 140 years."



There has been a link between Ronaldo and a Portugal Club 👀 pic.twitter.com/LQPnAA4vM6 — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 12, 2024

Despite plying his trade in Saudi Arabia at the tender age of 39, Cristiano Ronaldo’s natural ability and undisputed hunger makes him an undeniable threat for Portugal. One of the all-time greats will be desperate to remind everyone just how special he is, with the opportunity to score in an unprecedented sixth finals this summer.

Should Portugal repeat what they did in 2016 and win the Euros, then you can guarantee Ronaldo has something to do with it.