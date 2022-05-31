Soccer betting in Maryland

Soccer is among the most popular sports in Maryland. The sport attracts a huge fanbase and several sports bettors. Maryland being home to several professional and semi-pro soccer teams, offers several betting opportunities. However, Marylanders are not limited to their local teams only. Sports bettors also wager on major soccer matches around the world. These include but are not limited to Champions League, English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A.

Like most states, punters must meet the minimum requirements to legally wager on soccer or any other sport. Punters must be 21 years and above. In addition, they must be physically in Maryland to place their bets on any sportsbook. However, unlike New York, Maryland allows betting on college sports.

Soccer teams in Maryland

As mentioned, Maryland plays host to several professional and semi-pro teams. These teams are featured across several leagues such as the National Premier Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League and United Premier Soccer League.

Maryland teams include Baltimore Blast, Baltimore Kings, FC Baltimore Christos, FC Frederick, and Maryland Bobcats FC. These teams play their home games across various arenas and stadiums in Maryland.

Popular betting markets for soccer in Maryland

Soccer betting offers an array of betting markets to suit everyone. Here is a list of betting options for soccer bettors in Maryland.

3-way Moneyline soccer bet

This is an outright bet type where bettors predict a home win, draw or away win. Denoted as 1/X/2 where 1 predicts the home team will win, X predicts a draw and 2 covers the away team to win.

Over/ Under odds

For this bet type, players predict whether the total number of goals scored by both teams will be higher or lower than the one set by the bookmaker.

Individual performance odds

Every player on the field will have odds attached to them, with the player most likely to score player having the lowest odds. Bettors wager on the player most likely to score.

Correct score

Here punters predict the final score of the game.

First or second-half results

For this bet type, bettors predict the results of the first half of the match or the second half of the game.

Parlay bets

This bet type involves combining a number of soccer odds to create a single bet. All the single bets have to win for the parlay bet to win.

Live bets

These are bets placed while the game is on. Odds adjust as the game progresses.

Soccer betting rules

Match odds are based on 90 minutes plus any added injury or stoppage time only.

Extra time, shootouts, and goals scored during extra time don’t count.

For bet involving First Goal scorer or Anytime Goal Scorer own goals don’t count.

Matches must complete the 90 minutes time frame for wagers to count.

Location wagers don’t change when the venue changes unless the game has been moved to the opponent’s grounds.

Extra time wagers will be settled with goals scored during extra time only.

Maryland sportsbooks

Maryland sports betting was legalized in May 2021. However, the state is still in the process of rolling out online sports betting. Currently, sports bettors only have the option to choose from retail sportsbooks. Nonetheless, once the state launches online sports betting, Marylanders will have an extensive list to choose from.

Retail sportsbooks in Maryland

Retail sports betting has been in full swing since December 2021. Out of the 40 retail sportsbooks expected only five are operational. Soccer bettors can select a retail sportsbook of their choice from the following.

MGM National Harbor(Bet MGM)

Horseshoe Casino(Caesars)

Live! Casino & Hotel(FanDuel)

Oceans Down Casino(TwinSpire)

Hollywood Casino(BarStool)

According to a recent meeting, SWARC officials announced that four retail sportsbooks are being constructed. This comes after 17 retail licences were awarded.

Online sportsbooks in Maryland

Online sports betting is yet to go live in Maryland. According to the recently passed bill, once the go-ahead is given Maryland will have the most extensive sportsbooks list. Up to 60 online sportsbooks will be licensed giving an opportunity to premier brands as well as newly established sportsbooks.

While it’s still early to make any speculations on the sportsbooks expected to launch, there are popular brands that have a high likelihood. In addition, there are brands that have already partnered with Maryland teams to secure their bids.

These include Caesars, BetRivers, DraftKings, FanDuel, BarStool, and BetMGM which are also operational in neighbouring states. Punters can expect great offers and promotions such as free bets from these bookmakers.