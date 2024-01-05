Ranking Every Shrewsbury Town Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Shrewsbury, a professional football club, has been making waves in the English football scene and Here, we look at the top 15 earners of the club, highlighting their salaries, recent form, and their contribution to the team

Shrewsbury Town, a professional football club competing in League One, the third division of men’s professional football in England, is known for its balanced approach to team management and financial stability. With a squad of 44 players, the club has a diverse mix of young talents and experienced professionals, contributing to a dynamic and competitive team environment.

The club’s total wage bill for 2023 stands at £3,463,200 per year, translating to £66,600 per week. This careful financial planning reflects Shrewsbury Town’s commitment to sustainable growth and competitive performance within the constraints of League One.

The players of Shrewsbury Town celebrate victory against Notts County. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

15. Harry Burgoyne

As Shrewsbury’s backup goalkeeper, 26-year-old Harry Burgoyne, earning £2,200 weekly (£114,400 annually), provides a vital safety net for the team. His dependable performances in goal demonstrate his readiness to step in when needed, contributing to the team’s defensive solidity with his impressive shot-stopping skills and command of the penalty area.

14. George Nurse

George Nurse, a 24-year-old left-back earning £2,200 weekly (£114,400 annually), has become an integral part of Shrewsbury’s defence. Known for his versatility, Nurse contributes both defensively and offensively. His ability to make overlapping runs and deliver accurate crosses, combined with solid defensive positioning, makes him a valuable asset to the squad.

13. Daniel Udoh

Nigerian striker Daniel Udoh, 26, earning £2,400 weekly (£124,800 annually), has been pivotal in Shrewsbury’s attack. Udoh’s speed, agility, and finishing ability make him a constant threat to opposition defences. His knack for scoring crucial goals and his relentless work rate have made him a fan favourite and a key player in the team’s offensive line-up.

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town earns £2,400 weekly. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

12. Tom Flanagan

Earning £2,600 weekly (£135,200 annually), 31-year-old Tom Flanagan is a cornerstone of Shrewsbury’s defence. As a central defender, Flanagan brings stability and resilience to the backline. His aerial dominance and tactical understanding of the game are instrumental in thwarting opposition attacks, making him a reliable figure in defence.

11. Ryan Bowman

Ryan Bowman, a 31-year-old English striker, with a weekly wage of £2,700 (£140,400 annually), is known for his physical presence in the attacking third. His ability to hold up play and aerial prowess make him a significant threat, especially on set pieces. Bowman’s experience and goal-scoring ability have been vital in leading the team’s forward line.

10. Max Mata

New Zealand’s striker Max Mata, 22, earning £2,900 weekly (£150,800 annually), is a rising star in Shrewsbury’s attack. His pace, technical skills, and eye for goal have made him a crucial player. Mata’s ability to find space and finish opportunities has made him a key asset in the team’s offensive strategy.

9. Marko Marosi

Slovakian goalkeeper Marko Maroši, 29, with a weekly wage of £2,900 (£150,800 annually), is the primary custodian of Shrewsbury’s goal. His exceptional shot-stopping abilities and command of the penalty area have been instrumental in keeping the team competitive in tight matches, earning him respect and admiration from both teammates and fans.

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town earns around £2,900 weekly. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

8. Jordan Shipley

25-year-old Jordan Shipley, an Irish wing-back and attacking midfielder, earns £3,100 weekly (£161,200 annually). His versatility allows him to contribute effectively both in defence and attack. Shipley’s endurance, ability to deliver precise crosses, and knack for being in the right place at the right time make him a valuable player.

7. Carl Winchester (£3,400 weekly, £176,800 yearly)

Carl Winchester, a 30-year-old from Northern Ireland, playing as a right defender and defensive midfielder, earns £3,400 weekly (£176,800 annually). His experience and tactical intelligence are crucial in Shrewsbury’s gameplay. Winchester’s ability to break up opposition plays and his composure under pressure make him an essential part of the midfield and defensive units.

6. Tom Bayliss

Tom Bayliss, a 24-year-old English attacking midfielder, earns £3,600 weekly (£187,200 annually). His creativity and vision in the midfield have been key in crafting scoring opportunities for Shrewsbury. Bayliss combines technical skill with strategic playmaking, making him a central figure in orchestrating the team’s attacks.

5. Nohan Kenneh

Liberian 20-year-old Nohan Kenneh, earning £3,900 weekly (£202,800 annually), plays as a central defender and defensive midfielder. His youthful energy, physicality, and tactical awareness have been pivotal in strengthening Shrewsbury’s defence. Kenneh’s ability to intercept plays and initiate counterattacks has made him a promising talent and an essential team member.

Nohan Kenneh of Shrewsbury Town earns around £3,900 weekly. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

4. Elliott Bennett

34-year-old Elliott Bennett, an English player skilled in right defence and midfield roles, earns £4,300 weekly (£223,600 annually). Bennett’s leadership and versatility are invaluable to Shrewsbury, providing experience and stability. His ability to adapt to different roles on the pitch and his consistent performances make him a key player.

3. Chey Dunkley

Chey Dunkley, a 31-year-old English centre-back, commands a weekly wage of £4,400 (£228,800 annually). His defensive prowess is a cornerstone of Shrewsbury’s strategy. Dunkley’s strength, aerial ability, and commitment to defensive duties have been critical in maintaining the team’s defensive integrity.

2. Brandon Fleming

23-year-old Brandon Fleming, an English left defender and wing-back, earns £4,500 weekly (£234,000 annually). His role is vital in both defence and attack, providing balance and width to the team. Fleming’s consistent performances, defensive skills, and ability to join the attack make him a key player for Shrewsbury.

Brandon Fleming earns around £4,500 weekly playing for Shrewsbury. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

1. Elliot Thorpe

Topping the wage bill at Shrewsbury is 22-year-old Welsh player Elliot Thorpe, with a weekly wage of £6,300 (£327,600 annually). Playing as a right wing-back and attacking midfielder, Thorpe’s dynamism and technical ability have been instrumental in several key plays. His youth, coupled with his impressive skill set, marks him as a player with significant potential and impact on the team.

