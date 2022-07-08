Vjosa Kaba – Shkodran Mustafi Wife, her Family and more 

Vjosa Kaba is a Real Estate agent and she is famous for being the wife of German defender Shkodran Mustafi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Vjosa has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned Real Estate agent. However, she started her career as a model and received massive fame through her work. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession.

Mustafi is currently playing with La Liga club Levante, however, a few years back he was a starter at Arsenal. We are interested in learning more about the personal lives of the 28-year-old German defender Shkodran Mustafi rather than discussing his recent struggles at Arsenal.

Vjosa Kaba Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 18, 1988 Place of Birth Albania Nationality Albanian Residency Levante, Spain Ex Partner Shkodran Mustafi Job Real Estate agent and former model Instagram @vjosa.mustafi Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Vjosa Kaba Childhood and Family

Vjosa was born in Albania. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.

We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Shkodran Mustafi.

Vjosa was born in Albania. (Credit: Instagram)

Vjosa Kaba Education

Vjosa went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Albanian beauty entered the modelling industry very young, that’s why we don’t know whether she skipped college.

Vjosa Kaba career

Vjosa is a Real Estate agent based out of Levante, Spain. The Albanian beauty gave up her career in modelling after her marriage to Mustafi and it has been a wonderful choice so far as she has found a new life and a new love.

Vjosa was a professional model before her Real Estate career began. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. Having a toned body was a massive advantage for her. She participated in several modelling competitions and came victorious. However, later she found out modelling might not be her thing and changed her role.

Vjosa started her career as a model. (Credit: Instagram)

Vjosa Kaba Net Worth

Vjosa hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and currently earns a huge amount from her real estate deals. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth.

Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi relationship

Mustafi and Vjosa Kaba were wed in a private ceremony in Gostivar, Macedonia in July 2016 and have been together since then. There were about 350 family members and close friends present even though the wedding was kept a secret. We are not pretty sure how they met.

But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.

Mustafi and Vjosa Kaba got married in a private ceremony in Gostivar, Macedonia in July 2016. (Credit: Instagram)

Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi Children

Vjosa Kaba and Shkodran Mustafi are parents of two kids. On July 19, 2017, they gave birth to a girl they called Noemi Mustafi. Vjosa gave birth to Amar Mustafi, the son of Shkodran Mustafi, on January 25, 2018.

Vjosa Kaba Social media

Vjosa has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and husband. There are no photos on her feed from her modelling days.

Vjosa has a significant fan following on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Vjosa Kaba

