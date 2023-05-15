Shane Long 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Shane Long is a Irish professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Championship club Reading and for the Ireland national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Shane Patrick Long is an Irish professional footballer born on January 22, 1987, in Gortnahoe, County Tipperary, Ireland. He is a striker for EFL Championship club Reading and the Republic of Ireland national team.

He is one of the experienced players and has been a leading example for many youngsters in the squad. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Shane Long of Reading during the FA Cup Fourth round match between Manchester United and Reading. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Shane Long Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Saint-Doulchard, France Father’s Name Eamonn Long Mother’s Name Anne Long Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £22.9 Million Age 36 Birthday 22 January 1987 Nationality Irish Position Forward Senior Clubs Cork City, Reading, West Bromwich Albion, Hull City, Southampton, AFC Bournemouth. Achievements 2X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Wife Kayleah Adams Children Teigan Long, Erin Long. Social Media NA

Shane Long’s Net Worth and Salary

The approximate value of Shane Long’s net worth is £22,963,200. As for Shane Long’s current market value, as of May 2023, Transfermarkt estimates that he is worth €300,000. Depending on a number of variables, including age, performance, and contract length, this value may change. Shane Long’s current club, Reading, reportedly pays him £135,200 a year in wages.

Shane Long’s Club Career

Long started playing football for Cork City. He joined Reading on June 7, 2005, after appearing as a substitute in his first senior League of Ireland game on March 25, 2005. In ten substitute appearances during Reading’s 2005–06 Championship-winning season, Long scored three goals. He later received a Player of the Season award and assisted Reading in advancing to the FA Cup’s fourth round in 2010 by overcoming Liverpool in a third-round rematch game. Long agreed to a revised four-year contract in 2007 that would keep him with Reading through the end of the 2010–11 campaign.

Long paid £6 million to join Premier League club West Bromwich Albion in 2011. He enjoyed a productive tenure with West Brom, where he scored many important goals over the course of three seasons, notably one against Chelsea that prevented West Brom from being relegated in the 2012–13 season.

Long signed on with Hull City in January 2014, although he only stayed there for seven months before leaving for Southampton in August of that same year. He scored the quickest goal in Premier League history against Watford on April 23, 2019, after only 7.69 seconds.

Shane Long’s International Career

Long has also played for the Republic of Ireland national team, making his debut in 2007. He has since earned over 80 international caps and has been a key player for the team, scoring important goals in various qualifying matches. Additionally, Long played hurling for the Tipperary County team in his early life and was regarded as a talented and promising forward.

The net worth of Shane Long is estimated at £22.9 Million. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Shane Long’s Family

Shane Long was born and raised in Gortnahoe, County Tipperary, Ireland to his parents Eamonn Long and Anne Long. He was a skilled hurler and Gaelic football player in his youth and came from a sporty background. Shane was considered a promising forward because of his pace and talents he played for Tipperary in two All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship semi-finals at Croke Park. He began playing football in 1994 with St Kevin’s FC of Two Mile Borris before transferring to St. Michael’s of Tipperary Town in 2002.

Shane Long’s Wife – Kayleah Adams

Shane Long is married to Kayleah Adams. The couple tied the knot in June 2013 in a beautiful ceremony held in Enniskerry, a village located in County Wicklow, Ireland. Kayleah is a former beauty queen and model from Northern Ireland. The couple has three children together. They are known to keep their personal life private and away from the media spotlight.

Information about Shane Long’s sponsors and endorsements is not widely known. Professional footballers frequently cooperate with and receive endorsements from organisations in the sports sector, including producers of apparel and equipment. They might also collaborate with other businesses to run promotions or advertising campaigns.

Shane Long of Southampton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Shane Long’s Cars and Tattoos

Shane Long is rumoured to hold a Rolls Royce among other cars in his collection. He has also gained attention for his tattoos, the most noteworthy of which is a prayer his father taught him as a youngster that is inked on his chest. “May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be ever at your back,” the tattoo reads. May the rain softly fall on your fields and the sun warmly smiles upon you.

