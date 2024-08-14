Servette vs. Braga: Europa League Qualifying Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

The second leg of the Europa League’s third-round qualifying is here. Swiss club Servette will take on Portugal’s Braga at Stade de Geneve on the 15th of August at 8:30 PM (Local time Switzerland).

Both the teams are coming off a rather dull draw in the first leg at Estadio AXA last week. The 0-0 draw was devoid of action, with home team Braga ending up with a majority of possession.

Team News and Predicted XI

Servette

Servette are not troubled by injuries. Thomas Haberli’s men have remained quite fit since the season began. However, Steve Rouiller will not play a part following an injury in the first leg.

Predicted XI: Frick; Tsunemoto, Baron, Severin, Mazikou; Ondoua, Cognat; Stevanovic, Antunes, Kutesa; Crivelli

Braga

Carlos Carvalhal (via Olympiacos)

Braga now have a new coach, and he was appointed as the head coach only two days ago, on the 12th of August. Carlos Carvalhal is the new manager who took over following dismal performances from previous head coach Daniel Sousa, who was a part of the club only for a few months. And like, Servette, Braga aren’t affected by many injuries as well.

Predicted XI: Matheus; Gomez, Arrey-Mbi, Niakate, Marin; Zalazar, Moutinho, R. Horta; Roger, El Ouazzani, Bruma

Match Deciding Duel

Enzo Crivelli vs. Joao Moutinho

Enzo Crivelli vs. Joao Moutinho

Joao Moutinho, the ever-dependent midfielder has been in good form. He played an important role in Braga’s recent goal against Estrela, and will also look to curb the attack of the opposition. Enzo Crivelli, although, not very clinical in front of the goal, will have to shoulder the responsibility of helping his team make a mark on the scoresheet.

Servette vs. Braga Odds

Servette: 3.2

Braga: 2.25

Prediction

Servette 0-1 Braga

Although they will be playing at their home, Servette might have a tough time against Braga. Expect Braga to keep a clean sheet and come away with a narrow 1-0 victory and advance to the next stage of the tournament.