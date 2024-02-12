Sergio Busquets is a standout figure in football, known for his exceptional skills in midfield and tactical intelligence – a cornerstone of Barcelona and the Spanish national team, he epitomizes the essence of the sport and in this blog, we delve into his journey from childhood to becoming a footballing icon, uncovering insights that shaped his career.

Sergio Busquets Burgos is a Spanish professional footballer, born on July 16, 1988. He currently plays as a defensive midfielder for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. Known for his deep-lying playmaking skills and exceptional reading of the game, Busquets is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time. Busquets made his debut for Barcelona’s first team in July 2008 and quickly established himself as a key player. He has made over 700 appearances for the club, winning an impressive 32 trophies, including nine La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and three UEFA Champions Leagues.

Notable achievements include being part of the squads that won the continental treble in 2008–09 and 2014–15. On the international stage, Busquets has represented Spain with distinction, earning 143 caps and scoring twice. He played a pivotal role in Spain’s victories at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012. Busquets retired from international football after the 2022 World Cup.

Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami in action during the preseason friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets Childhood and Early life:

Sergio Busquets, born on July 16, 1988, in Sabadell, Spain, began his football journey with local youth teams such as CE Sabadell and CF Badia del Vallès. At 17, he joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy, showcasing remarkable technical skills and tactical acumen, earning a swift promotion to the reserve team.

Rise to Fame:

In 2008, under Pep Guardiola, Busquets debuted for Barcelona, swiftly becoming a pivotal player in their La Liga and Copa del Rey victories. Praised by veterans, he gained a massive following and a permanent squad spot. Across 15 seasons, Busquets amassed over 700 appearances, winning 8 La Liga, 7 Copa del Rey, and 3 UEFA Champions League titles.

5 Interesting Facts About Sergio Busquets:

1. He is multilingual

Sergio Busquets is fluent in multiple languages, including Catalan, Spanish, and English. This linguistic ability has facilitated his communication on and off the field, making him a versatile player and a valuable asset in multicultural team environments.

Sergio Busquets warms up on the pitch before the friendly exhibition match between Saudi Arabia’s al-Hilal SFC and the US Inter Miami CF4. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Early Futsal Influence

Before transitioning to traditional football, Busquets honed his skills playing futsal, a fast-paced variant of the sport. This background contributed to his exceptional close ball control and quick decision-making abilities, which have been evident throughout his career.

3. Family Football Legacy

Busquets comes from a footballing family. His father, Carles Busquets, was also a professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper for Barcelona. Sergio’s upbringing in a football-centric environment likely influenced his passion and dedication to the sport from a young age.

4. Unheralded Youth Beginnings

Despite his eventual success, Busquets initially went unnoticed by Barcelona’s youth academy scouts. It was only after his father, Carles Busquets, who was a Barcelona goalkeeper at the time, intervened and personally arranged a trial for his son that Sergio caught the club’s attention and eventually joined La Masia.

5. Trademark Sneakers

Off the pitch, Busquets is known for his love of sneakers. He has a notable collection of rare and limited edition sneakers, often showcasing them on his social media accounts. This lesser-known passion reflects his interest in fashion and style outside of football.

Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami CF speaks at a press conference during a MLS media day event. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

