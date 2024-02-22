Top 5 Facts About Sergio Aguero That You Probably Didn’t Know

In this article/blog, we delve into the life of Manchester City’s golden boy Sergio Aguero, tracing his journey from a promising young talent to one of football’s most celebrated strikers, alongside insights into his personal life.

Sergio Aguero: A Legacy of Triumph, Family Ties, and New Beginnings

Sergio Aguero’s narrative is marked by illustrious achievements on the football field, deep familial connections, and a unique path that blends professional success with personal fulfilment. Married to Giannina Maradona and father to Benjamin, with Diego Maradona as a grandfather and Lionel Messi as a godfather, Aguero’s life is interwoven with football royalty.

His nickname “Kun,” derived from a childhood anime character, showcases the blend of personal identity and public persona that defines him. With a net worth of $85 million and ventures beyond the pitch, including streaming on Twitch and involvement in the Kings League, Aguero’s story is one of resilience, passion, and evolution.

Sergio Aguero walks in the Paddock prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Childhood and Personal Life

From his early days inspired by anime to becoming Atletico Madrid‘s cherished striker and Manchester City’s top goal scorer, Aguero’s journey has been anything but ordinary. His personal life, marked by his marriage to Giannina Maradona and the birth of their son, Benjamin, reveals a man deeply rooted in family values. Despite their divorce, Aguero’s bond with his son and the unique relationship with his family and friends, including Lionel Messi, highlights the importance of personal connections in his life.

Personal Life: Beyond the Football Field

Aguero’s life off the field is characterized by his interests and ventures outside football. His foray into live-streaming during the pandemic showcased his adaptability and charisma, engaging fans beyond the traditional realms of football. His involvement in the King’s League as a chairman and player for Kunisports illustrates his ongoing passion for the game and his desire to remain connected to the sport in new capacities.

The Top 5 Unfamiliar Facts About Sergio Aguero

1) Premature Retirement Due to Heart Conditions

The sudden end to Sergio Aguero’s storied career due to heart conditions was a poignant moment in football during his tenure at FC Barcelona. While it marked an untimely halt to his active playing days, it also opened new doors for Aguero to influence the sport in different capacities, from entertainment to mentorship, showcasing his resilience and adaptability in the face of life-altering challenges.

Lionel Messi celebrates with two of his sons and ex-footballer Sergio Aguero during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony after the football final match between Argentina and France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

2) A Family Tied to Football Royalty

The familial connections of Aguero place him at the heart of football royalty. With Diego Maradona as his son’s grandfather and Lionel Messi as the godfather, Aguero’s life is intricately woven with figures who have defined the sport. These relationships underscore the deep bonds and legacy within the world of football, enriching Aguero’s personal and professional narrative.

3) Iconic Goal That Clinched the Premier League

Aguero’s dramatic last-minute goal against QPR is etched in the annals of Premier League history, symbolizing hope, determination, and the sheer unpredictability of football. This moment did not just win Manchester City the league but also immortalized Aguero as a hero in the eyes of City fans and football enthusiasts worldwide, capturing the essence of what makes the sport so captivating.

4) Record-breaking Hat-tricks in the Premier League

Holding the record for the most hat-tricks in Premier League history, Aguero demonstrated time and again his unmatched goal-scoring ability. Each hat-trick not only contributed to Manchester City’s successes but also highlighted Aguero’s instinctive understanding of the game, positioning him as one of the deadliest strikers in the world.

Kun Aguero controls the ball during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

5) Manchester City’s All-Time Top Scorer

Becoming Manchester City’s all-time top scorer is a testament to Aguero’s impact and legacy at the club. His name will forever be synonymous with a golden era for City, reflecting a career that has been nothing short of legendary. Aguero’s journey from young talent in Argentina to achieving iconic status in Manchester embodies the dreams and aspirations of countless footballers.

