Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

MLS’s matchweek 28 will see the Seattle Sounders host the Los Angeles FC. The match is set to take place at the Lumen Field on the 20th of July at 7:30 PM (PT). The soaring LAFC will look to return to the top of the table when they take on the Seattle-based team.

Sitting 6th in the Western Conference table, the Seattle Sounders are coming off a resounding 2-0 victory over St. Louis City SC. A Tim Parker own-goal saw the Sounders take the lead in the 27th minute of the game. In the second half, Jon Bell doubled the Sounders’ advantage, putting them 2-0 up. St. Louis couldn’t find the back of the net, as a disciplined Sounders also held on to a clean sheet. They are now currently enjoying the best form in the MLS, securing 16 points in their last 6 games. Riding a 5-match winning streak, they might pose a serious threat to LAFC.

LAFC, on the other hand, are currently sitting 2nd in the Western Conference table with 44 points from 23 matches. They have two games in hand over the first-placed LA Galaxy. However, LAFC are coming off a hard-fought draw against Real Salt Lake. Cristian Olivera helped LAFC take the lead in the 5th minute. Three minutes after the half-hour mark, the in-form Brayan Vera equalized, and the match eventually ended 1-1. LAFC have 11 points out of their last 18, winning three, drawing two and losing one. However, they are winless in the last two games and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Team News and Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders

Braudilio Rodrigues is set to miss the game like recent weeks as he has still not recovered from a hamstring injury. In fact, he is yet to make his debut for the Sounders. US Olympic team duty will see Stuart Hawkins and Josh Atencio miss the matches for quiet an extended period of time.

Predicted XI: Frei; Tolo, Ragen, Bell, A. Roldan; C. Roldan, Vargas; Chu, Rusnak, Rothrock; Morris

Los Angeles FC

MLS, Fussball Herren, USA US Open Cup-Quarterfinal-New Mexico United at LAFC Jul 10, 2024 Los Angeles, California, USA LAFC forward Denis Bouanga 99 controls the ball against New Mexico United during the first half of the US Open Cup quarterfinal at BMO Stadium (via GaryA)

Lorenzo Dellavalle is still not fully healed from his knee injury and will be a miss for LAFC. Sergi Palencia and Jesus Murillo will be returning from their suspensions and will straightaway slot into the playing XI.

Predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Palencia, Chanot, Murillo; Tillman, Ilie, Atuesta; Bogusz, Bouanga, Olivera

Match Deciding Duel

Jordan Morris vs. Denis Bouanga

Another striker’s battle might decide the match. Both Jordan Morris and Denis Bouanga have been banging in goals for fun. While Morris has 9 goals and 1 assist, an impressive 10 G/A, Bouanga has a mind-blowing 14 goals and 8 assists (22 G/A). It will be interesting to see the talented hitmen go head-to-head.

Seattle Sounders vs. Los Angeles FC Odds

Seattle Sounders: 2.35

Los Angeles FC: 2.80

Prediction

Seattle Sounders 1-0 Los Angeles FC

Being an away game, LAFC might just find it difficult to crack the Sounders’ defence. Also the Seattle-based team’s recent form has been among the best in this season. A cleansheet for Sounders is our prediction.