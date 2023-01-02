Santiago Hidalgo 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Santiago Hidalgo is an Argentine professional football player who plays as a forward for the Argentine professional club Independiente and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Santiago Hidalgo Massa famously called Santiago Hidalgo is a product of the Argentine club Independiente and was promoted to the senior team in 2022. He is young and has been noted by many European teams and it is certain that the player will sign with a top European club in the near future.

He is young and has represented his nation’s U17 team and hopes to play for the senior team. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Santiago Hidalgo is a product of the Argentine club Independiente and was promoted to the senior team in 2022. (Credits: @hidalgoo09 Instagram)

Santiago Hidalgo Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Santiago del Estero, Argentina Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 17 February 2005 Nationality Argentine Position Forward Senior Clubs Independiente Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Santiago Hidalgo’s Net Worth and Salary

Santiago Hidalgo is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is not available on the internet. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €350k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Independiente. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Santiago Hidalgo Club Career

Santiago began footballing at Bueno Aires-based club San Lorenzo and left the club in 2016 to join the Premiere Division club Independiente. He was signed to the club’s academy and gained promotion through all levels in the team. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He was named one of the best players born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian in September 2022.

CONFERENCIA| ⬆️🎙️ Hidalgo: “El objetivo en #Independiente siempre es salir campeón”



Santiago Hidalgo contó cómo vive la pretemporada, su adaptación al plantel y el objetivo que debe trazarse el club https://t.co/AlKtkeYEXU — InfiernoRojo.com (@InfiernoRojo) December 28, 2022

Santiago Hidalgo International Career

Santiago was called-up to represent the U17 team of country and accepted the offer to play for them. He is yet to make his senior debut for the nation and it is a dream for him to play in Argentina’s jersey which is a dream for many other youngsters too.

Santiago Hidalgo Family

Santiago Hidalgo was born on 17 February 2005 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. His parents’ names are known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Santiago Hidalgo’s Girlfriend

The Forward is currently single and not dating anyone. The player spends a lot of time in the training grounds with the players rather than dating women. There are also chances that the player might be dating someone secretly because of his good looks.

Santiago Hidalgo has represented Argentina’s U17 team and hopes to play for the senior team. (Credits: @hidalgoo09 Instagram)

Santiago Hidalgo has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Santiago Hidalgo Cars and Tattoos

Santiago Hidalgo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Hidalgo has not inked his skin yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Santiago Hidalgo