RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch spoke in high esteem of Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland, who made a breakthrough this season with the Austrian outfit.

Haaland moved from Austria to Borussia Dortmund earlier this month and has already etched his name in the history of the German club. He made his debut against Augsburg in the Bundesliga and scored a hat-trick in the game.

Borussia Dortmund new signing Erling Haaland (Getty Images)

And his former manager took the opportunity to predict his future at Dortmund in an interview with Transfermarkt.de. The American said:

“We knew Erling [Haaland] very well, he has been someone for the big games. If Dortmund continues to get close to the goal, he will score on the assembly line”.

Marsch would have liked to see the 19-year-old in Salzburg for some time. He was quick to say: “Everything happened very quickly. Ultimately, he probably moved on a little faster than we would have liked”.

Salzburg certainly do miss him as they are vying for the league title by the end of the season. In addition, they are also competing in the Europa League after finishing third in the Champions League’s group stages.

However, the 19-year-old will continue playing in the competition as Dortmund have progressed to the next stage along with Barcelona from their group.

Erling Haaland (L) (Getty Images)

The teenager has been in devastating form this term, having already scored 31 goals from 23 games for both his former club and Lucien Favre’s side.

His arrival in the Bundesliga has come in the most desirable fashion as he helped Dortmund with a comeback against Augsburg. His hat-trick on debut stole the limelight and he certainly seems to be moving forward in his career.

Making such an impact at a tender age is no mean feat and his former manager was right in judging him and helping him from the start of the campaign.