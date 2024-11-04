From the archives: Ruud van Nistelrooy’s last game for Manchester United did not feature Wayne Rooney or Cristiano Ronaldo

Here is a look into Ruud van Nistelrooy and his last game as a player for Manchester United and it didn’t feature Ronaldo or Rooney.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s commanding presence is back at Old Trafford. The iconic striker is now the interim manager of the Red Devils after Erik ten Hag’s recent sacking.

Safe to say, van Nistelrooy has also started well – both off-court and on-court. Sporting a turtle neck with a blazer, the Dutchman has been oozing aura in the touchline, while also unlocking United’s offense in the very first game against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. His next game against Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (via Manchester Evening News)

Going back in time, we take a look at Ruud van Nistelrooy’s last-ever game as a Manchester United player, and how the lineup looked – against Middlesbrough in the May 1, 2006 English Premier League fixture. The lineup did not feature Cristiano Ronaldo or Wayne Rooney. Here is how the XI looked:

GK – Edwin van der Sar

The legendary shot-stopper was in between the sticks. He was in his very first season at the club. The Dutchman went on to play for the Red Devils until 2011.

RB – Gary Neville

One-club man Gary Neville was into his fourteenth season for Manchester United. The English full-back, like van der Sar, played for the Red Devils until 2011, eventually announcing his retirement.

CB – Wes Brown

Another United veteran who left the club in 2011. However, Brown played professional football until 2018, with a notable 5-year stint with Sunderland.

CB – Rio Ferdinand

The immense Rio Ferdinand made 312 appearances for Manchester United in the league. The Englishman left the club in 2014 and joined Queens Park Rangers on a one-year deal. Ferdinand hung up his boots in 2015.

LB – Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra last played for West Ham United (via X)

Patrice Evra was one of the most important pieces in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last years at the club. The Frenchman went on to play for the Red Devils until 2014, before moving to Juventus. He retired in 2018, having last played for West Ham United.

CDM – Mikael Silvestre

Silvestre was in his last years at Manchester United. He left the club in 2008, after nearly 10 years, and joined rivals Arsenal. He retired in 2014, having last played for ISL club Chennaiyin FC.

CDM – John O’Shea

John O’Shea’s career at Manchester United was underrated. The Irishman, after almost 13 years at the club, left for Sunderland in 2011. After over 7 years at Sunderland, he ended his career after one year with Reading, in 2019.

LW – Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs (Via X)

Another one-club man. The Welshman is one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the English Premier League. He retired in 2014.

RW – Park Ji-sung

Three-lung Park was in his first season at Manchester United. The South Korean went on to play for Manchester United until 2012, before moving to QPR in 2012. He retired in 2014.

ST – Louis Saha

Louis Saha’s contributions to Manchester United can never be forgotten. He left the club in 2008.

It is worth noting that Rooney and Ronaldo were on the bench that day.