Ruben Dias – His captivating evolution from a budding talent in childhood to a football icon takes the spotlight in this article and we explore five captivating dimensions of his life, delving into his distinctive background, childhood, crucial career choices, philanthropic pursuits, remarkable milestones, and the obstacles and victories that have shaped his journey to excellence.

Ruben dos Santos Gato Alves Dias, born on May 14, 1997, is a Portuguese footballer known for his role as a centre-back for Manchester City in the Premier League and the Portugal national team. Renowned as one of the finest defenders globally, he is acclaimed for his defensive skills, leadership qualities, and aerial dominance.

Alves Dias was romantically involved with April Ivy, whose net worth is reported to be 40 million Euros. His contributions to both club and country have solidified his reputation as a top-tier defender, making him a key figure in the world of football.

Ruben Dias poses prior to the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruben Dias Childhood and Early Life:

Rúben dos Santos Gato Alves Dias was born on May 14, 1997, in Amadora, Portugal, to his father Joao Dias. He grew up in Amadora alongside his older brother Ivan, also a professional footballer, who nicknamed him “Ruby.” Dias idolized players like John Terry, Nemanja Vidić, Rio Ferdinand, and Vincent Kompany, aspiring to emulate them in the Premier League.

Rise to Fame:

Rúben Dias commenced his football journey at local club Estrela da Amadora, initially as a striker but later transitioning to defence during a match where his team trailed by two goals. He joined Benfica’s youth academy in 2008, initially as a midfielder, before becoming a central defender for the junior side until 2015. He made his professional debut with Benfica B in 2015 and was called up by Rui Vitória for Benfica’s UEFA Champions League match against Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2016. In the following season, he aided the B team to a fourth-place finish in the LigaPro and the junior team to the final of the 2016–17 UEFA Youth League.

Top 5 Interesting Facts About Ruben Dias:

1. He was initially used as a striker.

Born in Amadora, near Lisbon, Ruben Dias began his football journey at Estrela da Amadora, initially playing as a striker. However, he transitioned to defence at an early age and continued in that position when he joined Benfica at just 11 years of age, marking the start of his development as a defender.

Ruben Dias of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and BSC Young Boys. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

2. His older brother is also a professional footballer

Ruben Dias’ older brother, Ivan Dias, is also a professional footballer. Ivan, aged 25, is a centre-back who currently plays for Clube Oriental Lisboa in the Portuguese third tier. The siblings share a passion for football and both pursue careers in the sport at professional levels.

3. Dias progressed through the Benfica academy

Ruben Dias advanced through the Benfica academy and debuted for the B team in the second division in September 2015, aged 18. In the subsequent season, he contributed to the B team’s achievement of fourth place in LigaPro, their highest finish to date. He played alongside notable talents like Joao Felix, Gedson Fernandes, and Luka Jovic.

4. Dias was part of the same Benfica B team as Ederson

Ruben Dias and Ederson were teammates in the Benfica B team during the 2015/16 season. Despite their brief time together on the field, Ederson made his breakthrough into the first team during that campaign, marking the beginning of his successful career.

5. Dias has represented Portugal at every level

Ruben Dias has represented Portugal at various youth levels, captaining the under-19s at the 2016 European Championships and the under-20s at the 2017 World Cup. He was named in the Team of the Tournament at the under-19 European Championships, alongside notable players like Kylian Mbappe.

Ruben Dias of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

