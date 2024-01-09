Ranking Every Rotherham United Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Rotherham United Football Club, a noteworthy participant in the landscape of English football, is characterized by a balanced mix of seasoned professionals and up-and-coming talent and this piece delves into the highest earners of the club, providing insights into their remunerations, on-field impacts, and recent performances, offering a comprehensive glimpse into the club’s financial and athletic framework.

Established in 1925, Rotherham United, often referred to as the Millers, due to the town’s historical association with milling, holds a unique place in the heart of English football. The club’s journey, encompassing both remarkable accomplishments and testing times, embodies the spirited nature of the sport within the country. Rotherham United’s narrative is one of perseverance and determination, often punching above their weight in the competitive football landscape.

Currently competing in the Championship, the second division of men’s professional football in England, Rotherham United showcases a strong resolve to achieve excellence. Their position in the league not only marks the club’s recent challenges but also underscores their determination to ascend to the higher levels of English football. With a squad of 48 players, the club demonstrates a strategic blend of experience and youth, all striving together to propel the Millers towards greater successes.

The financial dynamics of the club, particularly the wage bill, play a pivotal role in understanding Rotherham United’s current position and strategic planning. As of 2023, the club’s total wage bill stands at £8,363,160 per annum, which translates to around £160,830 per week. This figure indicates the club’s commitment to building a competitive team while maintaining fiscal prudence. It reflects Rotherham United’s strategic approach to managing resources, aiming to create a sustainable model that supports their ambitions in the fiercely competitive environment of English football.

15. Dexter Lembikisa (19, Jamaican, Defender/Wing-Back )

Dexter Lembikisa of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet Championship. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Dexter Lembikisa, a 19-year-old Jamaican, earns the least in the squad with £5,400 weekly, totaling £280,800 annually. As a versatile defender and wing-back, his agility and adaptability on both flanks make him a valuable asset for the team’s defensive strategies.

14. Cameron Humphreys (24, English, Defender – Centre)

Cameron Humphreys, a 24-year-old English central defender, also earns £5,400 weekly (£280,800 annually). His role at the heart of the defence is marked by strong tackling, good aerial presence, and a solid understanding of the game.

13. Viktor Johansson (24, Swedish, Goalkeeper)

Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, aged 24, commands a wage of £6,500 weekly (£338,000 annually). His goalkeeping skills, including shot-stopping and command of his area, are fundamental to the team’s defensive efforts.

12. Andre Green (24, English, Attacking Midfielder – Right/Left)

Earning the same wage as Johansson, 24-year-old English attacking midfielder Andre Green also brings home £6,500 weekly (£338,000 annually). His pace, dribbling skills, and ability to play on both flanks make him a versatile threat in the offensive third.

11. Tom Eaves (31, English, Striker)

31-year-old English striker Tom Eaves earns £6,600 weekly, totaling £343,200 annually. His primary role as a forward is crucial, providing the team with physicality, aerial threat, and goal-scoring ability.

10. Sam Nombe (24, English, Striker)

Sam Nombe of Rotherham FC looks on during the Emirates FA Cup. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sam Nombe, another English striker aged 24, earns the same as Eaves, bringing home £6,600 weekly (£343,200 annually). His agility, speed, and finishing skills add depth to the team’s attacking options.

9. Sam Clucas (32, English, Defensive Midfielder, Attacking Midfielder)

32-year-old Sam Clucas, capable of playing both defensive and attacking midfield roles, earns £6,600 weekly (£343,200 annually). His versatility, experience, and ability to contribute both defensively and offensively make him a valuable member of the midfield unit.

8. Sean Morrison (32, English, Defender – Centre)

Sean Morrison, a 32-year-old English central defender, also earns £6,600 weekly (£343,200 annually). His commanding presence in the backline, along with his defensive intelligence and aerial ability, are key to the team’s defensive structure.

7. Christ Tiéhi (25, Ivorian, Defensive Midfielder)

Earning £7,400 weekly (£384,800 annually), 25-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder Christ Tiéhi is known for his ball-winning skills, tactical intelligence, and ability to break up opposition attacks.

6. Arvin Appiah (22, English, Attacking Midfielder – Right/Left, Striker)

Arvin Appiah of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet Championship. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Arvin Appiah, a versatile 22-year-old English player, earns £7,500 weekly (£390,000 annually). His role as an attacking midfielder and forward

provides the team with creativity and speed in the forward areas. Appiah’s ability to play on both wings and as a striker makes him a dynamic and unpredictable presence in the attacking third.

5. Seb Revan (19, English, Defender – Left Centre)

Seb Revan, a 19-year-old English left centre-back, earns £7,600 weekly, totaling £395,200 annually. Despite his young age, Revan demonstrates maturity in his defensive play, showcasing strong tackling, good positioning, and an ability to read the game effectively.

4. Cafú (30, Portuguese, Defensive Midfielder)

Portuguese defensive midfielder Cafú, 30, commands a salary of £8,400 weekly (£436,800 annually). His experience, coupled with his skills in ball control, distribution, and defensive coverage, are vital for the team’s stability in the midfield.

3. Jordan Hugill (31, English, Striker)

Jordan Hugill, a 31-year-old English striker, earns £8,100 weekly (£421,200 annually). His role as the team’s forward is marked by his physical strength, aerial prowess, and goal-scoring instincts, making him a key figure in the attacking lineup.

2. Grant Hall (31, English, Defender – Centre)

Grant Hall, a 31-year-old English central defender, earns £6,200 weekly (£322,400 annually). His contributions in the central defense are crucial, bringing experience, leadership, and a strong defensive acumen to the backline.

1. Fred Onyedinma (26, English, Attacking Midfielder)

Fred Onyedinma of Rotherham United looks dejected after the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Rotherham United.

(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Topping the wage list is 26-year-old English attacking midfielder Fred Onyedinma, with a substantial weekly wage of £20,000 (£1,040,000 annually). His versatility in playing on both wings, coupled with his pace, dribbling ability, and flair, make him a significant threat in the team’s offensive tactics.

Read More:

FAQ