Do you know about Romeo Lavia Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his girlfriend, personal life, net worth, and family

Romeo Lavia is a 20-year-old professional soccer player currently playing for Premier League club Chelsea and representing the Belgian national team. He recently gained prominence at Southampton, leading to his remarkable transfer to Chelsea. Lavia is hailed as one of the most talented young players in the English league.

The teenage prodigy was discovered by none other than the renowned Spanish manager Pep Guardiola. Currently, the midfielder’s market value is worth €50 million, highlighting his standing among the soccer fraternity for his skills and playing style. This article will explore various aspects of Romeo Lavia, including his early life, family, net worth, earnings, and playing career.

Name Roméo Lavia Nickname Lavizzy Age 20 years old Nationality Belgian & Ghanaian Birth Place Brussels, Belgium Date of Birth January 6, 2004 Height 1.81 m Star Sign Capricorn Position Defensive Midfielder Clubs Anderlecht, Manchester City, Southampton and Chelsea Net worth £2.2 Million

Romeo Lavia | Early Life and Family

Born on January 6, 2004, in Brussels, also referred to as the ‘Capital of Europe,’ Romeo Lavia hails from a middle-class household with African roots. His parents trace their descent to Ghana, establishing Lavia’s connection to his African heritage. Growing up in this diverse and culturally rich city provided him with numerous opportunities.

Raised in the heart of Europe, Romeo Lavia was exposed to soccer from a very early age, often playing alongside his brother Henri Lavia, his cousin named Mario, and his nephew Mathieu. Coming from a financially stable family, education was a priority for him, and he balanced his studies and passion for soccer equally.

Romeo Lavia | Club Career

Romeo grew up in Belgium, like the majority of kids. Developing a passion for sports at a tender age and dreaming of becoming a professional, his journey began at the age of 6 when he started playing for a local team. He showcased immense potential and skills that set him apart as a gifted talent.

R.S.C. Anderlecht

In 2012, at the age of 8, Romeo joined the Anderlecht Academy, one of the biggest clubs in Belgium, marking the first significant leap in his career. Under the proper coaching guidance at Anderlecht and within the club’s training facility, he honed his skills and enhanced his game, acquiring abilities that have recently earned him recognition.

Manchester City

In 2020, the 16-year-old Belgian wonderkid signed his first professional contract with Manchester City. His move to the Premier League happened after Pep Guardiola noticed Romeo Lavia’s performance in a tournament called the KBD Cup, a youth international tournament in Belgium organized and named after the initials of Kevin De Bruyne.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: Edouard Michut of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Romeo Lavia of Manchester City during the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City Football Academy on November 24, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

At Etihad, he rose through the ranks of the youth set-up, impressing with outstanding qualities. Over a year, he made over 50 appearances for the club’s youth teams, including U18, U19, and U21. Alongside his contributions in defensive midfield, he scored seven goals, showcasing an all-round performance that earned him a debut with the first team under Guardiola.

Southampton

Romeo Lavia’s prowess quickly garnered the attention of Southampton, leading to them securing his services from Manchester City on a long-term deal. Considering the squad’s depth at Etihad and the likelihood of limited opportunities in the main team, he chose to make a move.

Romeo Lavia 🗣



"I’m really grateful that Southampton gave me the chance to have my first step in professional football… I’m really happy to have made this step here. I’ve enjoyed it so far. I’ve learned so much about the club, and honestly, I feel like part of a family." pic.twitter.com/vOyodRw4cH — Saints1885.com (@Saints1885_com) May 18, 2023

At Southampton, Lavia enjoyed a standout season, featuring in 34 matches, and his performances sought the attention of Premier League elites, including Liverpool and Chelsea, who clashed in the 2023 transfer window to sign the midfielder.

Chelsea

Romeo Lavia made a sensational move to Stamford Bridge, with the Blues securing the Belgian prodigy in a £58 million transfer for a seven-year contract in 2023.

Welcome to the Blue family Roméo Lavia. You are a proper Chels in my books for announcing your departure ahead of your announcement at Chelsea pic.twitter.com/NbWVE4xUll — Pst. Ike 🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@Kofi_Kwarteng) August 18, 2023

However, despite his promising transfer, the defensive midfielder has only made a single appearance and has been injured since August. Currently, the 20-year-old is still recovering to regain his full fitness and hit the ground running.

Romeo Lavia | International Career

Romeo Lavia holds dual citizenship, owing to his Ghanaian heritage, which makes him eligible to choose between representing either Belgium or Ghana at the national level. Eventually, he opted to represent his place of birth. The midfielder has been part of the Belgium national team on various youth levels since the age of 15, accumulating 14 appearances across different levels.

VANTAA, FINLAND – MARCH 26: Igor Matanovic of Germany and Romeo Lavia of Belgium during the UEFA Under19 European Championship Qualifier match between Belgium U19 and Germany U19 at Myyrmäki Stadium on March 26, 2022 in Vantaa, Finland. (Photo by Ville Vuorinen/Getty Images)

In March 2023, he earned his first-ever call-up to the senior national team for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Sweden and Germany. While he remained an unused substitute against Sweden, he made a stellar debut in the second fixture, a 3-2 victory, marking a significant milestone in his international career.

Romeo Lavia | Records and Statistics

Romeo Lavia’s statistics, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for so far, are presented in the table below:

Teams Matches Goals Assists Man City U23 39 2 4 Southampton 34 1 1 Man City U18 16 0 1 Man City YL 4 0 0 Man City 2 0 0 Southampton B 1 0 0 Chelsea 1 0 0

Romeo Lavia | Net Worth

According to reports, the midfield sensation’s estimated net worth is £2.2 million, largely influenced by his lucrative wage structure at Chelsea. Under his new contract with the London club, Romeo Lavia now earns an annual salary of £2.3 million, which is double the figures he received (£1.3 million) during his time at Southampton.