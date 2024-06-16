Do you know about Romelu Lukaku Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his girlfriend, personal life, net worth, and family

Romelu Lukaku is probably one of the most overrated and underrated players at the same time. The Belgian striker has often shown spells of brilliance for several clubs he has played for. However, on the flip side, he has sometimes performed terribly on the club level, earning criticism from fans. Most infamously, he failed to make an impact at Chelsea despite a big transfer there.

Romelu is also known for his dedication to the sport and has proven himself to be able to stand with the biggest stars in the world on the pitch. He is currently at Roma, where he has proved to be quite proficient already in front of the goal. The Belgian striker has seen a lot of changes and hurdles in his whole career.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Belgian talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Antwerp, Belgium Father’s Name Roger Lukaku Mother’s Name Adolphine Lukaku Net Worth $150 million Age 30 Birthday May 13, 1993 Nationality Belgian, Congolese Position Striker Senior Clubs Anderlecht, Chelsea, West Bromwich, Everton, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Roma Achievements Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Belgian League, FIFA Club World Cup Wife/ Girlfriend None Children Romeo and Jordan Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Romelu Lukaku | Early Life

Romelu Lukaku was born in the city of Antwerp, Belgium, on May 13, 1993. He hails from a family that emigrated from the Congo. His parents had a low income during his upbringing and even had to borrow bread to survive. They often had to live without electricity or hot water. All of these played an important role in his career, motivating him to overcome his family’s struggles.

Anderlecht’s Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the first goal of Anderlecht during the UEFA Champions League play-off round match between Belgian first division team RSCA Anderlecht and Partizan Belgrade in Anderlecht, Brussels, on August 24, 2010. (Photo credit should read ERIC LALMAND-VIRGINIE LEFOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

He had joined a local team named Rupel Boon at just five years old, in the same place where his father worked. He was soon scouted by Lierse in the Belgian Pro League and later signed by Belgian giants Anderlecht for their youth team, where he had crazy stats.

Romelu Lukaku | Family

Romelu Lukaku’s father was a former player himself named Roger Lukaku. He was let go from his club as a player but later found work as a trainer. His mother Adolphine Lukaku had a tough time looking after her children and often had to struggle to make ends meet. Both of them had emigrated from Zaire due to political turmoil, which is currently Congo.

"I was praying to God to give me a talent to do something, to help my family."



Romelu Lukaku reflects on his hardships growing up in a FOX Sports exclusive. pic.twitter.com/prbJFBrL1L — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2018

Romelu had a younger brother named Jordan Lukaku. He was his constant companion in his childhood and he played soccer with him. Jordan is also a professional soccer player, though he is not reaching his brother’s level. Lukaku has two sons named Romeo and Jordan with his former partners and is currently single.

Romelu Lukaku | Club Career

Anderlecht

Romelu signed his first professional contract in 2009 for Anderlecht when he was just 16 years old. He made his debut a few days later in May as a substitute against Standard Liège.

In the 2009–10 season, he became a regular starter for them and started scoring as well. He won the Belgian Pro League that season but failed to repeat it next season despite scoring 20 goals.

Everton

Lukaku was signed by Premier League giant Chelsea for £18 million in 2011. His debut season saw his side win the Champions League but he played a limited part in the season for the Blues. He then had two subsequent loan seasons to West Bromwich and Everton, the latter where he dropped impressive performances.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Romelu Lukaku of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on May 12, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Toffees paid a £28 million record fee to bring him in 2014, and he continued his path to stardom for them. After three brilliant seasons with the club, Lukaku was given a big transfer to Manchester United in 2017 for a fee of £75 million. Lukaku was brought in to replace club legend Wayne Rooney.

Inter Milan

Lukaku only spent two seasons at Old Trafford, with his debut season not going well. His second season was better, though it was not without some poor performances. Feeling he was made a scapegoat at the club, he left for Serie A giants Inter Milan, who paid a record €80 million fee for him.

That would in fact be his best season ever, being a Europa League runner-up and Serie A champion with them. He also equaled Ronaldo Nazario’s record of 34 goals in a single season for Inter.

Chelsea

Inter sold Lukaku to Chelsea for a record £97.5 million fee in 2021, with the player requesting the move. He won the FIFA Club World Cup with them but failed to perform in his first season with the Blues, massively disappointing the fans. He was loaned back to Inter Milan the next season, but they refused to buy him back. There, he had a disastrous performance in the UCL final against Manchester City, which they lost 1-0.

After a tough summer negotiation with the Blues, he was loaned to Roma, with former manager Jose Mourinho bringing him in. He has already scored nine goals with them so far this season.

Romelu Lukaku | International Career

Romelu Lukaku chose to represent Belgium at the international level, playing for their youth sides. His first senior appearance was in 2010 against Croatia, and he scored his first 2 goals for them a few days later against Russia.

Lukaku was in the Belgian 2014 World Cup squad, scoring 2 goals in the tournament. He later scored twice during their UEFA Euro 2016 campaign.

COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 28: Romelu Lukaku of Belgium in action during an international friendly match between Germany and Peru at RheinEnergieStadion on March 28, 2023 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

In 2017, he had already broken the all-time scoring charts for Belgium, surpassing previous legends. As part of Belgium’s Golden Generation, he participated in the 2018 World Cup, where he scored four goals and led Belgium to a third-place finish. Belgium’s Euro 2020 saw another trophy elude them, but Lukaku made it to the Team of the Tournament.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was a disaster for them, as Belgium was knocked out from the group stages, with Lukaku missing four clear chances in the last group stage game. In 2023, he scored 15 goals, his best ever in a single year.

Romelu Lukaku | Records and Statistics

Romelu Lukaku has made 627 appearances so far in his club career, recording an impressive 303 strikes so far. He also has 95 assists and is very close to the 100-assist mark. For Belgium, he is their record top scorer with 83 goals in just 113 appearances and also boasts 16 assists.

Being a prolific striker, he has earned some achievements and records in his career. He won the IFFHS World’s Best International Goal Scorer in 2020 and 2023, scoring the most goals in the international arena. He was in the PFA Team of the Year in the 2016–17 season and won the Bronze Boot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lukaku was included in the UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament and was both the Player of the Season and the Squad of the Season in the 2019–2020 Europa League. He won the top scorer award for the 2021 UEFA Nations League, was the Serie A MVP, and made it to Team of the Year in the same campaign.

Romelu Lukaku | Sponsors, Endorsement, and Philanthropic Activities

Romelu Lukaku signed a record deal with German footwear giant Puma in 2018, their biggest at the time. He was the first Premier League player to join Roc Nations Sports, the famous management agency owned by Jay Z.

Lukaku has been an outspoken supporter of black people and racial equality, and he has made substantial efforts to help the cause.

Romelu Lukaku | In Popular Culture

A young Romelu Lukaku appeared in the documentary ‘De School Van Lukaku’, where he expressed his desire to play for Chelsea one day. The documentary followed his life as a youth player. He was one of the most focused personalities in the One for All documentary about the Belgian national team.

Romelu Lukaku | Net Worth and Cars

Lukaku’s current net worth is estimated at £93,860,000, due to the huge salaries he has earned at the various big clubs he has played at. Being one of the players to accrue the most transfer fees also paid out hugely for him. Currently at Roma on loan, Lukaku earns £200,000 per week and £10,400,000 per year as a Chelsea player.

Romelu Lukaku shows off his incredible new £100,000 car 😍 https://t.co/bDSJjFkgmE pic.twitter.com/8pkiwBOugO — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 14, 2018

Lukaku’s car collection includes the Maserati GranTurismo, the Maserati MC20, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT-S, and the Ferrari Roma. But the most luxurious and expensive one in his collection is the Rolls-Royce Wraith, a masterpiece of a car.

FAQs

Q. Is Romelu Lukaku still at Chelsea?

Ans. Yes, he still has a contract there until 2026 and is currently on loan to Roma.

Q. What is the religion of Romelu Lukaku?

Ans. He is a devout Christian.

Q. Does Romelu Lukaku drink or have tattoos?

Ans. He doesn’t have any tattoos and does not drink alcoholic beverages.