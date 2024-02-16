Top 5 Facts About Romelu Lukaku That You Probably Didn’t Know

In this article/blog, we uncover the multifaceted life of AS Roma centre forward Romelu Lukaku, tracing his journey from Antwerp, Belgium, to the zenith of global football, and his profound personal and professional achievements.

Romelu Lukaku: A Blend of Talent, Culture, and Dedication

Romelu Lukaku’s narrative is not just a football story; it’s a tale of familial legacy, cultural diversity, and unyielding dedication. Born to Congolese parents in Belgium, with a lineage steeped in football through his father, Roger Lukaku, and a reality show experience that showcased his early connection with Chelsea, Lukaku’s life has been a blend of diverse influences. Currently, he is one of the lethal finishers in front of the goal across Europe and has helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title. He has played for many top clubs in Europe including Inter Milan, AS Roma, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Childhood and Early Life

Lukaku’s early life in Brussels, under the watchful eyes of the Saint-Guidon Institute and amid the nurturing environment of the Anderlecht youth team, was a testament to his burgeoning talent and ambition. The documentary series “De School Van Lukaku” offered a glimpse into his teenage years, capturing a young Lukaku dreaming of playing at Stamford Bridge, a dream he would eventually realize.

Romelu Lukaku of AS Roma celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Playoff first-leg match between Feyenoord and AS Roma. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Personal Life: Faith, Family, and Football

Romelu Lukaku stands at the intersection of his faith, his family’s footballing heritage, and his own career achievements. His relationship with Sarah Mens, his devout Catholic practices including pilgrimages and prayers, and his teetotaler lifestyle paint a picture of a man grounded in his beliefs and values. Lukaku’s journey is punctuated by the influence of his family, with his brother Jordan and cousin Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo also carving out their paths in professional football.

The Top 5 Unfamiliar Facts About Romelu Lukaku

1) Football Family Legacy

Romelu Lukaku’s story is deeply intertwined with football, a bond shared with his father, Roger Lukaku, a former professional footballer and international player for Zaire, his brother Jordan Lukaku, and his cousin Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo. This family legacy of footballing talent provided Lukaku with not only the genetic blueprint for success but also an environment rich in the sport’s culture and discipline, fueling his ambition and passion from a very young age.

2) Prodigious International Debut

Making his debut for the Belgian national team at the tender age of 16, Lukaku set the stage for a career that would see him break records and become one of Belgium’s most formidable talents. This early introduction to international football underscored his prodigious talent and set him on a path to becoming Belgium’s all-time top scorer, a testament to his enduring impact on the national team.

Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side’s third goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

3) Linguistic Prowess

Lukaku’s fluency in five languages, including French, Dutch, English, Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish, and understanding of German, not to mention a Congolese Swahili dialect, speaks volumes about his cultural adaptability and intellectual curiosity. This linguistic ability not only aids his communication on the pitch with teammates from diverse backgrounds but also reflects a broader understanding and appreciation of different cultures.

4) Belgium’s Top Scorer

As Belgium’s top goal scorer, Lukaku has cemented his place in the annals of Belgian football history. His goal-scoring record is a remarkable achievement, showcasing his consistency, skill, and crucial ability to perform at the highest level. This milestone not only honours his personal achievements but also elevates the status of Belgian football on the world stage.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Group F football match between Belgium and Azerbaijan. (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

5) The Birth Certificate Dilemma

One of the most intriguing aspects of Lukaku’s early career was the necessity for his mother to carry his birth certificate to games to prove his age. This unique challenge, stemming from his physical stature and maturity on the field, highlights the scepticism young Lukaku faced, turning it into a motivating factor that propelled him to prove his critics wrong and succeed against all odds.

Read more: